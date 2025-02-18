Varonis Wins SiliconANGLE Media’s Tech Innovation CUBEd Award

MIAMI, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) announced it has been named the winner of SiliconANGLE Media’s inaugural 2025 Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards in the Top Data Protection Innovation category.

Varonis for Microsoft 365 Copilot was recognized as a groundbreaking solution that demonstrates significant innovation in safeguarding data in the age of AI. Varonis tracks user interactions with Copilot in real time, flags unusual prompts and data access, and removes improper access to sensitive data by both humans and AI agents.

“We are honored to receive the Top Data Protection Innovation award for our gen AI copilot advancements,” said Varonis Field CTO Brian Vecci. “AI is rapidly transforming the way work gets done, but many organizations can’t move forward because they can’t find and secure their most critical data. With our Data Security Platform, customers are adopting AI safely and confidently by removing exposure and allowing safe usage.”

"The winners of our inaugural Tech Innovation CUBEd Awards represent some of the boldest thinkers and determined innovators in the tech industry,” said Dave Vellante, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “Each person, company and product honored has proven that true breakthroughs happen when we dare to challenge traditional conventions and pursue ambitious visions."

"Today, we honor excellence across the full spectrum of innovation—from the visionary leaders who inspire us, to groundbreaking products that transform industries, to the companies that make it all possible,” said John Furrier, co-founder and co-CEO of SiliconANGLE Media. “Our awards program celebrates the courage to think differently, the persistence to overcome obstacles, and the vision to transform bold ideas into real-world impact.”

For more information visit https://www.thecube.net/awards.

About SiliconANGLE Media

SiliconANGLE Media is a recognized leader in digital media innovation, bringing together cutting-edge technology, influential content, strategic insights and real-time audience engagement. As the parent company of SiliconANGLE, theCUBE Network, theCUBE Research, CUBE365, theCUBE AI and theCUBE SuperStudios — such as those established in Silicon Valley and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) — SiliconANGLE Media transforms the way technology companies connect with their target markets. Founded by tech visionaries John Furrier and Dave Vellante, SiliconANGLE Media has built a powerful ecosystem of industry-leading digital media brands, with a reach of 10+ million elite tech professionals, 4+ million SiliconANGLE readers and 250,000+ social media subscribers. The company's new, proprietary theCUBE AI LLM is breaking ground in audience interaction, leveraging CUBE365's neural network to help technology companies make data-driven decisions and stay at the forefront of industry conversations.

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com