Bobby Rahal Automotive Group Donates $35,000 to SoldierStrong to Help Military Veterans Take Their Next Steps Forward

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group today announced a $35,000 donation to SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization with a mission to deliver revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities to assist military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service.

This is the seventh consecutive year that the 13-dealership group in central and western Pennsylvania has donated a share of the revenue from every new and used vehicle sold at its central Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh region dealerships during November in recognition of Veterans Day. To date, the group has donated more than $260,000 to SoldierStrong’s mission.

Founded in 1989, Bobby Rahal Automotive Group represents the Acura, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volvo brands. The group is also extensively involved in community programs and charitable organizations within the communities they serve, contributing over $1 million in charitable funds and sponsoring and staffing upwards of 75 charitable events to date.

“Bobby Rahal Automotive Group is delighted to increase awareness of the SoldierStrong organization and the care they provide to our country's veterans,” said Harrisburg Area Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Brian Buehler. “Throughout the month of November, we did so by highlighting SoldierStrong on showroom displays, on our websites, on our social media pages and on email campaigns to our clients. We are honored to not only build awareness but also to donate a portion of the proceeds from every vehicle sale in November directly to SoldierStrong. On behalf of Bobby Rahal Automotive Group and through the transactions of our loyal clients, we are proud to support SoldierStrong so they can assist veterans who've sacrificed so much for us.”

Dr. Chris Meek, chairman and co-founder of the Stamford, Conn., organization, noted the Rahal family's commitment to America's veterans extends beyond its most recent generous gift. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing shows its support for SoldierStrong through its NTT IndyCar Series race team's program, Turns For Troops. For every lap that Bobby’s son, Graham Rahal, completed in the 2024 season, sponsor United Rentals donated $50 to SoldierStrong.

Additionally, Graham Rahal serves on the SoldierStrong Advisory Board, a role in which he has used to raise broad awareness and significant material support for the organization, particularly through the philanthropic efforts of the Graham and Courtney Rahal Foundation.

"On behalf of SoldierStrong and the brave men and women we serve, we extend our deepest gratitude to the Bobby Rahal Automotive Group for their generous contribution to our mission," said Meek. "Their support is instrumental in helping us fully realize our goal to provide revolutionary medical technology to injured veterans. It is an honor to partner with an organization that has such a long-standing tradition of excellence, like Bobby Rahal Automotive Group, to empower those who have sacrificed so much for our country. Their unwavering commitment to our heroes is truly inspiring, especially to other businesses across the country seeking to make a similar meaningful impact in their communities."

About SoldierStrong

Since 2009, SoldierStrong has assisted America’s military veterans in taking their next steps forward in life after service. Our mission is fully realized through the donation of revolutionary medical technology to Veterans Affairs medical facilities and individual veterans across the country. These revolutionary medical technologies include the SoldierSuit, a wearable robotic exoskeleton used to help paralyzed and injured veterans walk again, and the BraveMind virtual reality system used to treat post-9/11 veterans living with the devastating impacts of post-traumatic stress (PTS). To date, SoldierStrong has donated more than $7 million in advanced medical technology, including 30 SoldierSuits and 30 BraveMind systems. For more information, visit soldierstrong.org.

About Bobby Rahal Automotive Group

Bobby Rahal Automotive Group was founded in 1989 and proudly represents the Acura, BMW, Honda, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, and Volvo brands throughout Western and Central Pennsylvania. The Bobby Rahal Automotive Group team is passionately committed to customer excellence and aims to provide a culture of caring that redefines the automotive experience. For more information, visit: https://www.bobbyrahal.com/

