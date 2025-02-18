Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation Announces Strategic Collaboration with Roche for the Transformative Bio-Hermes-002 Study

Washington D.C., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Alzheimer’s Platform Foundation® (GAP) is pleased to welcome Roche to the Bio-Hermes-002 study. This collaboration will enhance this unique, observational platform study that compares blood-based and digital biomarkers across a broad range of clinical cognitive conditions, MRI and PET images as well as numerous races and ethnicities in order to generate data that may help predict, detect and diagnose Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Like Bio-Hermes-001, the Bio-Hermes-002 study is paving the way for improving participation by trial participants who are traditionally underrepresented in Alzheimer’s clinical research, with an extraordinary commitment to remain open until at least 25% of participants are from these communities.

Roche will provide analysis for Bio-Hermes-002, leveraging their innovative NeuroToolKit Elecsys® platform assays, building upon findings from Bio-Hermes-001 in which Roche participated as well. The Bio-Hermes-002 study will gather data related to the ability of each biomarker in the study, or combination of biomarkers, to not only diagnose but also predict the accumulation of amyloid and tau in the brain – hallmark characteristics of Alzheimer’s disease.

“GAP is looking forward to working with Roche on the Bio-Hermes-002 study in pursuit of our shared commitment to improving detection of the pathologies that drive Alzheimer’s and related dementias, benefiting everyone affected by this devastating disease,” said John Dwyer, President of GAP. “Roche's participation will further enhance the rigor and breadth of this unique study at a time when the field needs this data.”

Data from the Bio-Hermes-002 study will be stored on the AD Workbench from the Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative (ADDI). The AD Workbench is a global, secure, cloud-based data sharing and analytics environment that enables researchers worldwide to share, access and analyze data across multiple platforms.

Roche joins collaborators Biogen and Eli Lilly and Company along with a growing list of exceptional partners providing blood-based biomarker assessments or digital assessments for Bio-Hermes-002. To date, the partners include AINOSTICS, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Cambridge Cognition Limited, Cognivue, Cumulus Neuroscience Limited, Fujirebio, iLoF, LifeArc, Linus Health, Lucent Diagnostics, a Quanterix brand, Sunbird Bio, and ViewMind.

For more information about the Bio-Hermes-002 study and how to participate, visit https://globalalzplatform.org/.



