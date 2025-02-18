Willow Bridge Hosts Groundbreaking Ceremony for “1125” Project, Transforming Former DHS Headquarters into 264 Residential Units in Prime Washington, D.C. Location

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developers Willow Bridge Property Company , officially launched the 264-unit luxury multifamily community “1125” with a groundbreaking ceremony at 1125 15th St NW in Washington, D.C. Formerly the home of the Department of Homeland Security near Thomas Circle, the project will convert the 50-year-old office building into modern residential units. The development will also include over 2,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and below-grade parking.

The ceremony, held on February 6th, 2025, marked the ceremonial removal of the first shovels of earth and featured welcome statements and project highlights. Attendees included key project stakeholders as well as Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Deputy Mayor Nina Albert. The architecture firm for the project is Hikock Cole.

The planned 13-story high-rise will offer studio, one, and two-bedroom residences, ranging from 477 to 1,297 square feet. Ideally situated in the heart of Washington, D.C., the community is just a few blocks from The White House and directly across the street from Midtown Center, an 867,000 sf trophy office building. Midtown Center also has 39,934 sf of retail, which includes five high-end restaurants that draw people from all over the DC area.

“We’re excited to move forward with 1125,” said Mark Kirchmeyer, EVP of Development at Willow Bridge. “This office-to-multifamily conversion project will contribute much-needed housing to the area, and we believe residents will appreciate the central location and convenient access to everything D.C. has to offer.”

Planned amenities for the development include a rooftop amenity with a pool and firepits, high-end fitness center, and three two-story co-working spaces. Apartment interiors feature 42-inch custom cabinets, stainless steel Bosch appliances, granite waterfall edge kitchen islands, smart technology access control and HVAC, custom millwork closets, and balconies on select units.

The development is expected to begin delivering units in Spring of 2026.

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 5,200 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 220,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com .

SOURCE Willow Bridge Property Company

Media Contact: Megan Collins, Director of Communications, Willow Bridge Property Company

corporate@willowbridgepc.com

214-740-3400