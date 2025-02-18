Potbelly Sandwich Works Announces Exclusive Franchise Opportunities Across Key Northern-Midwest-Appalachian Markets

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB) Potbelly Sandwich Works, the popular fast-casual restaurant known for its delicious sandwiches and inviting atmosphere, is thrilled to announce exclusive franchise opportunities for ambitious business owners to be the sole developer/operator in the markets of Harrisburg/Lancaster/York/Erie, PA; Toledo/Akron OH; and Charleston, WV. This unique opportunity to develop on average 4-6 trade areas enables individuals to establish a dominant presence by opening multiple Potbelly locations and owning the entire market.

With a proven business model, a beloved brand, and comprehensive support, Potbelly is seeking driven multi-unit operators to drive the brand’s growth across these vibrant markets. This offering is ideal for those looking to take full control of an area while leveraging Potbelly's strong brand recognition and loyal customer base.

Why Own a Market as a Franchisee?

Exclusive Market Ownership : Business owners have the opportunity to develop and control an entire market, shaping the growth of the Potbelly brand in their region.

: Business owners have the opportunity to develop and control an entire market, shaping the growth of the Potbelly brand in their region. Proven Brand and Concept : Potbelly offers a successful business model centered on high-quality sandwiches, soups, salads, and shakes, ensuring a strong foundation for growth.

: Potbelly offers a successful business model centered on high-quality sandwiches, soups, salads, and shakes, ensuring a strong foundation for growth. Comprehensive Franchise Support : From site selection to marketing and ongoing operational guidance, Potbelly provides franchisees with robust support every step of the way.

: From site selection to marketing and ongoing operational guidance, Potbelly provides franchisees with robust support every step of the way. Long-Term Growth Potential : By securing exclusive territories, business owners can grow their business through multiple locations, increasing both revenue and market influence.

: By securing exclusive territories, business owners can grow their business through multiple locations, increasing both revenue and market influence. Flexible Shop Formats: including endcap, drive-thru, inline, and freestanding locations. We also offer a smaller, digital-centric prototype at 1,800 sq ft.



“We’re excited to offer such a unique and empowering opportunity,” said Maureen DiStefano, Franchise Sales Director at Potbelly Sandwich Works. “By allowing business owners to own and develop entire markets, we’re giving them the tools to shape the future of Potbelly in their communities while benefiting from a proven and supported business model.”

Potbelly has become a household name in the fast-casual dining space, and this expansion underscores its commitment to bringing its signature toasty sandwiches and warm hospitality to new communities. These exclusive opportunities in Harrisburg, Lancaster, York, Erie, Toledo, Akron and Charleston WV present an exciting chance for business professionals to make a lasting impact in these markets.

Learn More About Potbelly Franchise Opportunities Business owners interested in these exclusive opportunities are encouraged to reach out to learn how they can play a key role in Potbelly’s growth. For more information, contact:

Maureen Distefano

Sales Director, Potbelly Sandwich Works

Phone: (445) 287-1182

Email: Maureen.Distefano@Potbelly.com

Website: https://franchising.potbelly.com

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers’ smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country - with more than 440 shops in the United States including more than 90 franchised shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com