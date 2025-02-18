IndyKite Launches AI Control Suite to Redefine AI Security

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndyKite, a pioneer in data trust and AI enablement, today announced the launch of its AI Control Suite, a comprehensive set of capabilities designed to secure and govern AI-driven data operations.

With this launch, IndyKite builds on its data trust and control platform capabilities, to bring three new products to market:

RagProtect ensures that only authorized users and applications can access specific data during the retrieval process.

AgentControl provides contextual, fine-grained authorization for agentic AI.

TrustScore allows the enterprise to score the risk of their data for trusted use in authorization decisions and query parameters.

This new suite empowers enterprises to confidently harness AI while mitigating risks associated with data misuse and unauthorized data access.



This new suite empowers enterprises to confidently harness AI while mitigating risks associated with data misuse and unauthorized data access.

The introduction of the AI Control Suite represents a significant leap forward in enabling trust and secure control in AI-powered systems. With a focus on delivering fine-grained data control, contextual data governance, and secure data mobilization, IndyKite addresses some of the most pressing challenges enterprises face as they scale AI initiatives.

“AI is transforming industries at an unprecedented pace, but enterprises need tools that provide not just innovation but also control and trust,” said Lasse Andresen, CEO of IndyKite. “With the AI Control Suite, we’re equipping businesses with the ability to secure data workflows, govern AI operations, and unlock the full potential of AI while safeguarding their most critical assets.”

Andresen is former CEO and co-founder of ForgeRock, an identity and access management (IAM) solution provider and led the company through the startup phase to become an industry leader, with a $2.8 billion valuation at IPO. He is also a former CTO of Sun Microsystems.

Driving innovation and trust in the AI era

Enterprises increasingly recognize the need for robust control mechanisms in AI adoption, and IndyKite’s solutions uniquely combine advanced data governance, trust, and enablement to provide this foundation. With its identity-powered approach, IndyKite enables organizations to mobilize data securely and in compliance with regulatory requirements, delivering more efficient operations and bringing smarter, contextually-relevant products and applications to market.

With the IndyKite Platform, businesses can use data across the following use cases:

Data capture and pipelines: Capturing both structured and unstructured data from across the organization and partner network. Surfacing full understanding of data lineage, driving confidence in its use, traceability and auditability.

Protecting retrieval-augmented generation (RAG): Providing fine-grained authorization to secure data access in the correct context, preventing unauthorized use and data leaks during AI driven interactions.

Agentic access control: Providing fine-grained authorization to AI agents, preventing unauthorized data access in autonomous workflows.

Proactive Prompt Defense: Real-time validation, entitlement checks, and threat detection at the prompt level to prevent unauthorized access, and data leakage before execution.

: Real-time validation, entitlement checks, and threat detection at the prompt level to prevent unauthorized access, and data leakage before execution. Governing data for AI use: Delivering unparalleled data quality and trust with provenance and specialized metadata, driving compliant use of data and enabling organizations to use AI with confidence.



Industry Reaction

The launch of the AI Control Suite has already garnered interest from enterprise leaders seeking to align their AI strategies with effective security and governance requirements.

Emil Eifrem, CEO and founder of Neo4j said, “AI’s success depends on trust—trust in data, governance, and security. Enterprises need solutions that not only accelerate AI but ensure its responsible use by securing and mobilizing high-quality data at scale.”

IndyKite recently joined Project CAMARA, a Linux Foundation open source community addressing telco industry API interoperability, and partnered with Deutsche Telekom to provide richer services to customers. It also has acquired 3Edges, a relationship-based dynamic authorization tool that authorizes access based on relationships between subjects, objects and actions, via graph database technology.

About IndyKite

IndyKite is transforming enterprise data management with identity-centric, graph-powered solutions that enable organizations to build trust in their data and AI systems. By delivering enhanced data visibility, governance, and control, IndyKite empowers enterprises to unlock the value of their data for secure and innovative applications.

The company has raised a total of $10.5 million in pre-seed and seed financing. Investors include Alliance Ventures, Molten Ventures and SpeedInvest. Advisors to the company include Scott McNealy, Sun Microsystems co-founder.

For more information, visit www.indykite.com .

Media Contact