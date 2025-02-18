DonorsChoose Announces Impact of 2024 Connecticut Educator Support Fund

New York, New York, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Education nonprofit DonorsChoose today announced the results of Connecticut’s 2024 Connecticut Educator Support Funds Initiative—a $4 million investment of ARP ESSER funds by the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) to help public school educators access more resources for their individual classrooms. Through that investment, the CSDE was able to directly fund 4,634 DonorsChoose projects submitted by Connecticut teachers requesting resources for 756 schools across the state.

The Connecticut State Department of Education’s 2024 partnership with DonorsChoose was the first in the state’s history, allowing the Department of Education to invest in teacher-led projects. As Commissioner Russell-Tucker stated when this initiative launched, “Connecticut is home to excellent educators, and they deserve to be celebrated. Teachers work enthusiastically on behalf of our students every single day, fostering classroom environments where students are encouraged to be curious and take risks, and where student learning, growth, and well-being is always at the forefront. This investment emphasizes how important our educators are and how deeply we value the work they do on behalf of our state’s students.”

Research out of the University of Michigan has shown that teacher-led investments can both reduce gaps in academic achievement and reduce teacher turnover.

“Even small investments can really help to move the needle for individual students when those investments are targeted,” said Kirk Smiley, Managing Director of Government Partnerships at DonorsChoose. “That’s because teachers know their students well and can see precisely what barriers they face. They can identify exactly how to help their students make gains. We are so pleased by what Connecticut has been able to accomplish in giving its teachers this opportunity.”

Connecticut’s results, made public today by DonorsChoose, showcases Connecticut’s investments through the Connecticut Educator Support Fund and shows the impact of that effort on statewide priorities like literacy, special education, and innovation.

“Teachers in every classroom have innovative ideas to engage their students in meaningful ways, but too often, a lack of funding stands in the way,” said CEA President Kate Dias. “This program not only provides immediate financial support for these initiatives but also offers valuable insights into the resources and tools educators need to ensure their students thrive.”

View the newly released data here.

