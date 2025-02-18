Coop Pank extends authorities of Margus Rink as a Member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Liising AS

Today, on January 18th, 2025, the Coop Pank AS decided to extend the term of office of Mr. Margus Rink, a Member of the Supervisory Board of Coop Liising AS a subsidiaries of Coop Pank AS, for a another 3-years term effective as of the end of his previous term.

Margus Rink has been the Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank AS since 2017. He is also a member of the Supervisory Board of bank’s subsidiaries Coop Liising AS and Coop Kindlustusmaakler AS. Margus Rink is a member of the Council of the Estonian Banking Association and member of the management board of Estonian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Margus Rink obtained a master's degree in business administration from the Faculty of Economics of the University of Tartu in 2000 and a bachelor's degree in financial accounting and analysis from the same university in 1994.

Margus Rink currently owns 806 000 shares in Coop Pank and 7 subordinated bonds of Coop Pank.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 209 500 everyday banking customers. Coop Pank uses the synergies between retail and banking and brings everyday banking services close to people's homes. The majority shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, whose sales network includes 320 stores.

