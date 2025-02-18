Wix to Participate in Fireside Chat at Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

NEW YORK - Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX), the leading SaaS website builder platform globally1, today announced that Wix management will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 5th at 3:20 p.m. PST.

The event will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay on Wix's investor relations website: https://investors.wix.com .







About Wix.com Ltd.

Wix is the leading SaaS website builder platform1 to create, manage and grow a digital presence. Founded in 2006, Wix is a comprehensive platform providing users - self-creators, agencies, enterprises, and more - with industry-leading performance, security, AI capabilities and a reliable infrastructure. Offering a wide range of commerce and business solutions, advanced SEO and marketing tools, the platform enables users to take full ownership of their brand, their data and their relationships with their customers. With a focus on continuous innovation and delivery of new features and products, users can seamlessly build a powerful and high-end digital presence for themselves or their clients.

For more about Wix, please visit our Press Room

Media Relations Contact: PR@wix.com





1 Based on number of active live sites as reported by competitors' figures, independent third-party data and internal data as of H1 2024.