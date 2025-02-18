VisionHealth announces management transition as company prepares for U.S. launch of Kata® app

Peter Shadday becomes CEO as company is moving into a commercial-stage company, increasingly focused on U.S. market opportunities

Dr. Sabine Häussermann transitions to newly created role of Chief Scientific Officer to drive company’s scientific evidence development initiatives

MUNICH and BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionHealth GmbH, a pioneer in digital therapeutics (DTx) focused on developing flexible, easy to scale solutions to improve delivery of inhaled drug treatments for chronic lung diseases, today announced a management transition. Peter Shadday, who was previously Chief Business Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Dr. Sabine Häussermann, a company founder, has stepped down as CEO and taken on the newly created role of Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). As CSO, she will work to further enhance the company’s novel technology and lead clinical and health economic evidence generation to further support the use of Kata®. The company’s proprietary AI-based Kata® smartphone application for patients has been shown to optimize the quality of inhaled drug delivery for chronic lung diseases, allowing for better patient self-management and improved clinical outcomes. Kata® is registered in the U.S. as a Type 1 medical device and has been granted a CE mark in the EU (Type II medical device).

The VisionHealth Supervisory Board stated: “This management change is a natural transition as the company continues its U.S. market entry strategy, which was initiated last year. VisionHealth has had strong achievements under Sabine’s guidance, and we thank her for her dedication and leadership. As the company moves into a new chapter, we believe that Peter is the right person to take on this challenge and responsibility. We look forward to working with him and the management team to take the company to the next level.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead VisionHealth as we embark on the next stage of growth, namely evolving into a commercial enterprise with an increased focus on the U.S., our most important market with over 40 million patients with asthma, COPD, and other pulmonary diseases,” said Peter Shadday, CEO. “We have a unique set of product solutions which address a well-described unmet need and can enhance the benefit of marketed and investigational inhaled therapies for patients. I am grateful to Sabine Häussermann for her support and look forward to continuing to work closely together with her and our COO Philipp Kroneberg to bring our products to more patients.”

Peter Shadday has over 30 years of international commercial leadership experience in the life sciences, including in global commercial strategy and building U.S. commercial operations. He also has strong expertise in bringing respiratory products to the market. He joined VisionHealth in 2023 as Chief Business Officer, later also taking on the role of President of the company’s U.S. subsidiary, VisionHealth Inc. He previously served as Chief Commercial Officer at Zambon and before that at Breath Therapeutics. He has held a variety of commercial leadership positions at large biotech and pharma companies, including Vertex, Lundbeck, Gilead Sciences and Novartis.

Dr. Sabine Häussermann, who co-founded VisionHealth in 2017 and led the company through the design, development and market clearance of the DTx app, Kata®, said: “It is the right time for me to take on a new role as CSO as we ramp up U.S. commercial activities. I can contribute with my professional experience to further demonstrate and enhance Kata’s full potential and look forward to continuing to work closely with Peter and the rest of the team as we grow our company. I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to build such a great organization. It is incredibly rewarding to see how we are making a difference for patients, enabling them to live healthier lives.”

About VisionHealth

VisionHealth GmbH is a private health tech company developing innovative, unique solutions to support patients using inhaled therapies for respiratory diseases. VisionHealth’s app-based medical device solutions are designed to enhance the benefit of inhaled therapies for patients with chronic lung diseases like asthma and COPD, by providing better treatment adherence and control of disease symptoms. VisionHealth is headquartered in Munich, Germany, with a subsidiary in the Boston area in the U.S. The company was founded by inhalation therapy specialists and is supported by investors with many years of industry expertise, particularly in the field of inhaled drug delivery and respiratory devices. Visit us at www.visionhealth.gmbh or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Kata®

Kata® is a VisionHealth proprietary platform based on artificial intelligence (AI) to support inhalation therapy. The aim of the Kata® app is to optimize the inhalation of drug therapies for patients with chronic lung diseases. The Kata® app only uses the sensors on any smartphone or inhaler device to analyze inhalation technique and provide real-time feedback and coaching to patients. Clinical evidence shows that inhaling medications is not easy for patients, with frequent inhaler device handling errors committed, leading ultimately to minimal or no drug dose reaching the lungs. A multitude of different devices for drug inhalation increases the training effort for physicians and patients and makes therapy monitoring at the patient’s home almost impossible. This issue affects around 250 million people worldwide suffering from chronic lung diseases to whom Kata® could bring urgently needed relief. Kata® is registered in the U.S. as a Type 1 medical device and has been granted the CE mark in the EU (Type II medical device). With Kata®, VisionHealth redefines inhalation quality, enabling the full potential of inhaled medications to help patients reach better outcomes.

Contact

VisionHealth GmbH

Peter Shadday, CEO

info@visionhealth.gmbh



Media Contact

MC Services AG

Katja Arnold / Laurie Doyle

Europe: +49 89 210228 0

U.S.: +1 339-832-0752

visionhealth@mc-services.eu