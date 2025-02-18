Nada Launches U.S. Home Equity Fund I, Offering Access to One of the Fastest-Growing Asset Classes in Real Estate

Dallas, TX, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nada has announced the launch of U.S. Home Equity Fund I (US HEF), a first-of-its-kind fund designed to provide qualified investors with direct exposure to the $35 trillion U.S. home equity market through a diversified portfolio of Home Equity Agreements (HEAs), available on their newly launched investment platform, Homeshares.

Since 2013, U.S. home equity has nearly tripled to $35 trillion (Federal Reserve, Q3 2024), and HEAs have rapidly gained institutional adoption with banks, insurers, and private credit funds increasing participation over the past two years. In 2024, $1.1 billion in HEA-backed securitizations and new rating methodologies from DBRS Morningstar and KBRA cemented their place in institutional portfolios. With HEAs now firmly established as a scalable investment, US HEF expands access beyond institutions, allowing qualified accredited investors, family offices, private wealth groups, and a broader set of alternative asset managers to participate in a structured, scalable approach to home equity investing.

"We are witnessing the emergence of one of the most exciting new asset classes in real estate," said John Green, Founder and COO of Nada. "Home equity is the single largest source of wealth in the U.S., yet until recently, the only way to access it was through direct homeownership or traditional mortgage-backed securities. HEAs have changed that, creating a new way for investors to participate."

What is a Home Equity Agreement (HEA)?

A Home Equity Agreement (HEA) gives homeowners financial flexibility by accessing their home equity without debt, monthly payments, or interest. Instead of a loan, they receive an upfront lump-sum payment in exchange for a share of their home’s future value.

For investors, HEAs provide direct exposure to residential real estate appreciation with enhanced returns without the burdens of property ownership. Unlike traditional homeownership, where appreciation is captured dollar-for-dollar, HEAs are structured so that investors earn a multiple of the home’s appreciation rate, accelerating returns relative to home value growth.

A Structured Approach to Home Equity Investing

U.S. Home Equity Fund I provides investors with a structured, risk-adjusted way to gain exposure to residential real estate—one of the most stable and high-growth asset classes. US HEF I is built for risk-adjusted growth and institutional liquidity, targeting 14-17% net IRR through exposure to home price appreciation. The fund focuses on owner-occupied properties for stability and diversification while limiting exposure to 35% of any single property’s value to ensure downside protection. With assets positioned for future securitization or institutional sales, US HEF offers a scalable, institutional-grade approach to home equity.

With home equity emerging as a recognized institutional investment class, U.S. Home Equity Fund I provides an institutional-caliber approach to an asset that has been a cornerstone of wealth creation for decades—now structured for broader participation.

Nada: Leading the Next Era of Real Estate Ownership

Nada builds on six years of innovation in home equity investing. Having transacted over $100M in gross asset value. Its active HEA portfolio has delivered realized payoffs with a weighted average IRR of 19.3% since inception.

"This is a defining moment for HEAs as an asset class," said Tore Steen, CEO of Nada. "U.S. Home Equity Fund I is structured to capitalize on this momentum—offering a rare opportunity in a rapidly growing market."

For more information, visit www.homeshares.co.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements describing future expectations, plans, results, or strategies. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those projected. Changes in product offerings, regulatory plans, and business strategies are potential factors influencing such differences.



