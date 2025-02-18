ThriftBooks® Donates Rare MLK Jr. Book to the NAACP

SEATTLE, Wash., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller, donated a signed, first edition of the book Stride Toward Freedom, authored by Martin Luther King, Jr., to the National NAACP. Stride Toward Freedom was written by Martin Luther King, Jr. It is an account of the Montgomery bus boycott of 1955-1956, describing the conditions of African Americans in Alabama at that time as well as the events and planning that went into the boycott. The book depicts how the 28-year-old Dr. King, with his conviction for equality and nonviolence, helped transform the nation and the world. This first edition was published in 1958.

What elevates this copy of the book to a distinctive status is that inside is a full-page note written by Dr. King addressed to Kivie Kaplan, a prominent businessman and philanthropist who served as President of the NAACP from 1966 to 1975. In his note Dr. King praised Mr. Kaplan and his pursuit of freedom and justice for all men.

“For a globally recognized martyr of civil rights to praise Mr. Kaplan for his pursuit of equal rights for all is an accolade without comparison, made even more special by the fact that it is penned in Dr. King’s own hand,” said William Shelton, Director of Collectibles at ThriftBooks. “There is no better home for this truly unique book than within an organization whose mission statement is to ensure that all people have equal rights, regardless of race.”

“The impact of Dr. King’s words has transcended generational indifference. Years after his passing, Dr. King’s eloquence continues to inspire diverse communities, promoting the spirit of progress. The NAACP thanks ThriftBooks for this kind donation and is honored to be a trusted recipient of a signed first edition of the renowned “Stride Toward Freedom,” said Leon W. Russell, Chairman of the NAACP. “As the nation’s leading civil rights organization, we welcome any opportunity to preserve the rich history of our leaders as we continue the work of the trailblazers on whose shoulders we stand.”

“The Collectibles team at ThriftBooks takes great pride in sourcing and curating rare, vintage, and unique books that are valuable not only for their contents, but also for the special characteristics they possess,” said Shelton, “That is why it is so meaningful when we encounter a book like this signed first edition of Stride Toward Freedom, authored by Martin Luther King, Jr.”

ThriftBooks donated the book at the NAACP’s annual Board of Directors meeting on Saturday, February 15th.

To learn more about ThriftBooks Collectibles, or to shop the broader assortment of used and new books, please visit ThriftBooks.com

To learn more about the NAACP, please visit https://naacp.org/.

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold close to 400 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2025 Best Online Shops recognition, its 2025 Best Customer Service award seven years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 2.1 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards .

About NAACP

The NAACP advocates, agitates, and litigates for social justice. Its legacy is built on the foundation of grassroots activism by the leading civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by dynamic 21st century advocates for progressive change. From classrooms and courtrooms to city halls and halls of Congress, NAACP members across the country work to secure the social and political power to end race-based discrimination and other forms of injustice. The work is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and supportive policies for all marginalized people. The NAACP is committed to a world without racism, sexism, and other barriers that prohibit people from enjoying equitable opportunities in thriving communities.

