Jewett-Cameron Expands Lifetime Steel Post® In-Store Displayers to 334 Retail Locations

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTC), a company committed to innovative products that enrich outdoor spaces, proudly announces a milestone of over 300 Lifetime Steel Post® in-store displays in The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement retails stores. This achievement ahead of the fence building season will help to serve the growing demand for durable and labor-saving fencing solutions among professional contractors and DIY homeowners.

“Reaching 334 locations between The Home Depot and Lowe’s Home Improvement retail locations with our Lifetime Steel Post® displayer program is a significant achievement for Jewett-Cameron,” said Chad Summers, CEO/President of Jewett-Cameron. “Our goal is to provide both professionals and homeowners with fence solutions that last while also streamlining the installation process. We are encouraged by the enthusiasm of our retail partners to expand these displayers into more regions.”

Innovating Fence Installation with Lifetime Steel Posts®

Traditional wood fence posts are prone to rot, decay, and fail over time. Lifetime Steel Posts® are engineered to last a lifetime, providing a maintenance-free, corrosion-resistant alternative for wood fence post construction. The Lifetime Steel Post® offers multiple lengths and is available in galvanized and black powder-coated finish with wider flange for added strength. Installation is faster and less expensive requiring smaller diameter post holes and less concrete. Additionally, Lifetime Steel Posts® can be driven directly into the ground in many parts of the country using hydraulic post drivers in a matter of seconds with no concrete needed saving professionals extensive labor time and cost.

Strategic Growth and Retailer Support

This expansion is a key strategic initiative for Jewett-Cameron in 2025, focused on meeting the needs of professionals and DIYers building fences wherever they most want our products. When combined with our Adjust-a-Gate® steel frame gate kit, the result is a fence that is built to last. By increasing accessibility and education on steel fence post solutions and no-sag steel gate frames, Jewett-Cameron is helping users make a more informed choice that improves fence longevity and durability while reducing labor and maintenance costs. The company’s in-store Lifetime Steel Post® display program plays a crucial role in providing customers with hands-on engagement, demonstrating the ease of installation and long-term benefits of using a Lifetime Steel Post®.

“As Jewett-Cameron continues to expand, we remain committed to innovation, durability, and efficiency in fence construction. More stores are set to feature the Lifetime Steel Post® displayer throughout 2025, further solidifying our presence as a top fence post solution,” Summers concluded.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (Nasdaq: JCTC) is a trusted provider of innovative, high-quality products that enrich outdoor spaces. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent-pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products and the wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog® for pet products; Jewett Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, Lifetime Steel Post®, and Jewett Cameron Lumber for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “plans”, “expects”, “aims”, “believes”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “will”, “should”, “could” and similar expressions in connection with any discussion, expectation, or projection of future operating or financial performance, events or trends. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, which are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including but not limited to, the fact that our business is highly competitive, we are continually seeking ways to expand our business, we may seek additional financing or other ways to expand operations and improve margins, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change, customer concentration risk, supply chain delays, governmental and regulatory risks, as well as the other risk factors that are set forth in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from these expectations and assumptions due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors. We may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in our forward-looking statements, and investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

