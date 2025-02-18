Cemtrex's Vicon Subsidiary Secures $1.2M Order for Border Protection Deployment in Texas

Hauppauge, NY, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – Vicon Industries, a subsidiary of Cemtrex Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) and a leading provider of advanced security and surveillance solutions, today announced it has secured a significant new order valued at approximately $1.2 million from an existing customer. The order includes Vicon cameras, servers, and additional Valerus VMS licenses for deployment in a Texas border protection application.

This latest order reflects the continued confidence customers place in Vicon’s innovative security solutions and reinforces the company’s growing presence in high-security environments. With fulfillment expected in fiscal Q2 2025, the order adds to the company’s accelerating momentum, positioning Vicon to meet or exceed its growth targets for the year.

“This order is another strong indicator that our solutions are resonating with customers in mission-critical security applications,” said Saagar Govil, Chairman and CEO of Cemtrex. “We are seeing increasing demand for our advanced surveillance technology, and with the progress we are making, we are confident in our ability to execute on our growth strategy for fiscal 2025.”

As Vicon continues to expand its footprint in critical infrastructure and public safety applications, the company remains committed to delivering best-in-class security technology that empowers organizations to protect their most vital assets.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. (Nasdaq: CETX) is a diversified technology company operating in the Security and Industrial sectors. Its Security segment, led by Vicon Industries, provides advanced video management software, high-performance security cameras, and integrated surveillance solutions for enterprise, government, and critical infrastructure. The Industrial segment, through Advanced Industrial Services (AIS), delivers expert rigging, millwrighting, process piping, and equipment installation services to manufacturers nationwide. With a focus on innovation, execution, and strategic growth, Cemtrex is committed to enhancing safety, efficiency, and value for its customers and shareholders.

For more information, visit www.cemtrex.com.



