LHV Pank updated equity research on EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS

LHV Pank updated the equity research and price target of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (EfTEN; EFT1T) shares. According to the analysis, the price target for the share remained unchanged at 20 euros and the share has a “neutral” rating. The previous price target for the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS shares was set in May 2024.

LHV research points out the following aspects about the EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS: (i) interest costs continue to decrease as the fund’s leverage is based on floating interest rates; (ii) low vacancy rate; (iii) conservative leverage (LTV 40%), which is significantly below the level of competitors; (iv) strong operating cash flow supporting dividend distribution.

The analysis can be found on the LHV Pank Financial Portal.

