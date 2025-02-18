Ophthalmic Knives Market to Reach $565.88 Million by 2032 At 4.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Ophthalmic knives Market by Design (Straight Knives, Crescent Knives, Slit Knives, MVR Knives, and Others), Product (Reusable Ophthalmic Knives and Disposable Ophthalmic Knives), Application (Glaucoma Surgery, Cataract Surgery, Vitreoretinal Surgery, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2032". According to the report, the ophthalmic knives industry generated $385.70 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $565.88 million by 2035, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The ophthalmic knives market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of eye disorders such as cataracts and retinal diseases, which require precise surgical interventions. Advances in ophthalmic surgery techniques and technology have led to higher demand for specialized knives that ensure precision and minimize complications. Additionally, the growing aging population, which is more susceptible to eye conditions, and rising awareness about advanced surgical options are further fueling market growth. The segment's expansion is also supported by continuous innovations in knife design and material, thereby enhancing performance and patient outcomes.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Historical Market Size in 2018 304.5 million Market Size in 2023 $385.70 million in 2023 Market Size in 2032 $565.88 million by 2032 CAGR 4.3% No. of Pages in Report 334 Segments covered Design, Product, Application, End User, and Region Drivers Rise in incidence of cataract and glaucoma coupled with rise in geriatric population globally

Surge in government initiatives to control visual impairment

Increase in number of ophthalmic surgeries Opportunity High growth potential in untapped emerging economies Restraint High cost of ophthalmic surgeries and reusable ophthalmic knives

Lack of adequate skilled professionals, coupled with lack of awareness about eye care in low-income economies

The slit knife segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By design, the slit knives segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around one-third of the ophthalmic knives market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periods due to several factors. slit knives are specifically designed for precision and control during delicate ophthalmic procedures, making them the preferred choice among surgeons. Their ergonomic design enhances usability, allowing for more comfortable handling and improved accuracy in cutting. However, the straight knives segment registered the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for surgical instruments that facilitate precision and efficiency in procedures. Straight knives offer the advantage of single-handed blade retraction, allowing surgeons to maintain control while performing intricate maneuvers. Additionally, advancements in materials and manufacturing techniques have led to the development of sharper, more durable blades that improve surgical outcomes.

The reusable ophthalmic knives segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By product, the reusable ophthalmic knives segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for around three-fourths of the ophthalmic knives market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to higher durability as these are manufactured with precision-engineered materials, which makes them reusable by physicians several times.

However, the disposable ophthalmic knives segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its affordability, reduced risk of cross-infection, and no risk of the knife becoming worn or damaged, which eliminates repair costs along with the risk of accidents or broken implements during surgery.

The cataract surgery segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By application, the surgical wounds segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the ophthalmic knives market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to high prevalence of cataracts and the increase in number of cataract surgeries worldwide. However, the glaucoma surgeries segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in incidence of glaucoma.

The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023.

By end user, the hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the ophthalmic knives market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in number of ophthalmic surgeries, improving healthcare facilities, and favorable reimbursement policies. However, the others segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in preference of patients toward ambulatory surgical centers for performing glaucoma surgery, due to reduced medical cost, easy access for patient, increased physician accessibility, and easy scheduling.

North America dominate the market in 2023

By region, the North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the ophthalmic knives market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare system, increase in number of geriatric patients, and supportive reimbursement policies in healthcare system. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, owing to improving healthcare infrastructure in the region and large patient populations for target diseases. In addition, expanding presence of key market players in the region propels the market growth.

Leading Market Players: -

Amar Instruments

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Core Surgical Ltd

Diamatrix Ltd

Alcon, Inc.

Kanchan Eye Instruments

Mani, Inc.

Micromed International Pvt. Ltd

Omni Lens Pvt Ltd

Paramount Surgical Ltd

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the ophthalmic knives market. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

