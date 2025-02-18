Matterport Recognized as a HousingWire 2025 Tech100 Real Estate Honoree for Innovation in Property Marketing Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), a pioneer in digital twin technology and spatial data capture, has been recognized as one of HousingWire’s 2025 Tech100 Real Estate honorees. This recognition highlights Matterport’s ongoing dedication to revolutionizing the real estate industry with cutting-edge technology and meaningful innovation.

HousingWire’s Tech100 awards program identifies the most forward-thinking organizations reshaping how real estate professionals operate, market properties, and serve their clients. Now in its sixth year, the annual Tech100 serves as a definitive resource for housing professionals, highlighting trusted partners and groundbreaking solutions to address an evolving industry's challenges.

Matterport continues to push boundaries in the real estate sector, transforming the way properties are sold, bought, and managed. Leveraging advanced digital twin technology, Matterport creates highly accurate, interactive 3D digital twins of real-world spaces. One of its 2024 innovations, Property Intelligence , Matterport’s proprietary AI, is included with every digital twin and delivers critical data points, such as square footage and room dimensions, at unprecedented speed, which simplifies the process of buying and selling a home.

“Our inclusion in HousingWire’s Tech100 reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming the real estate industry through innovative technology,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport. “From immersive digital twins to AI-powered insights, we are dedicated to driving technology that enhances transparency, efficiency, and confidence across the property lifecycle.”

Matterport’s recent advancements, highlighted in its Winter and Fall 2024 Releases, continue to reinforce its standing as an industry innovator. Features such as defurnish, which digitally declutters spaces with a single click, auto-measurements and property layouts, and AI-driven property descriptions that generate professional listing copy in seconds, are transforming the landscape of property marketing.

See the full list of honorees, here . To learn more about Matterport’s property marketing solutions, visit: https://matterport.com/solutions/property-marketing.

