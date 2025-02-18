Pour Point Depressants Market to Reach $2.9 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 4.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pour Point Depressants Market by Type (Ethylene Vinyl-acetate (EVA), Styrene Esters, Poly Acrylate, Phthalic Acid Esters, Poly Alpha Olefin, Others), by Method (Surface Adsorption, Co-Crystallization), by End-Use Industry (Industrial, Automotive, Marine, Aviation, Oil and Gas, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "pour point depressants market" was valued at $1.7 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $2.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of pour point depressants market growth

Pour point depressants (PPDs) are essential additives in automotive oils, ensuring that engine oils remain fluid and effective at low temperatures, preventing thickening that leads to wear, engine damage, and difficulty starting. As vehicle demand grows, especially in cold climates, automakers are increasingly incorporating PPDs to enhance engine longevity and reliability. In addition, the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), which require lubricants for components such as electric motors and thermal management systems drives the demand for PPDs. Moreover, advancements in engine technologies such as turbocharging and variable valve timing, and the need for lubricants to perform under extreme conditions drive the demand for PPDs in automotive industry. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for the pour point depressants market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 $1.7 Billion Market Size in 2033 $2.9 Billion CAGR 4.4% No. of Pages in Report 435 Segments Covered Type, Method, End-Use Industry and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Latin America. Drivers Growth in the automotive industry Expansion of the oil and gas industry Opportunity Eco-friendly and sustainable formulation trend Restraint Compatibility issues with different base oils



Ethylene vinyl-acetate (EVA) segment to maintain its dominance by 2033

By type, the ethylene vinyl-acetate (EVA) segment accounted for one-third of the pour point depressants market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. EVA helps to improve the fluidity of crude oil and refined products in colder environments by preventing the formation of wax crystals, which cause blockages and reduce efficiency. In addition, EVA’s compatibility with various base oils and its ease of blending with other additives make it a cost-effective solution for enhancing cold flow properties.

Co-crystallization segment to maintain its dominance by 2033

By method, the co-crystallization segment accounted for more than half of the pour point depressants market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Co-crystallization allows for the formation of stable, low-melting compounds that inhibit wax crystallization, which is a major cause of high pour points in oils. In addition, this method is seen as more environmentally friendly compared to traditional chemical additives, as it reduces the need for solvents or harsh chemicals. The growing demand for sustainable and efficient methods in the oil and gas industry supports the adoption of co-crystallization.

Automotive segment to maintain its dominance by 2033

On the basis of end-use industry, the market is classified into industrial, automotive, marine, aviation, oil and gas, and others. The automotive segment accounted for less than two-fifths of the pour point depressants market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Pour point depressants (PPDs) in the automotive sector play a crucial role in enhancing the performance and reliability of engine oils, particularly in cold weather conditions. As engine oils are prone to thickening in cold weather, PPDs help to lower the pour point, allowing for smoother engine start-ups and reducing the risk of engine wear. This is especially important as automakers strive to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions, and meet stringent environmental regulations.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than one-third of the pour point depressants market share in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In the automotive sector, stricter regulations on emissions and fuel efficiency standards are prompting the use of advanced additives such as PPDs in lubricants and fuels. These additives help in reducing the energy needed to pump oils and fuels at lower temperatures, improving overall vehicle performance. In addition, rising urbanization and industrialization drives the demand for high-quality fuels and lubricants, particularly in the transportation and industrial sectors that drives the need for pour point depressants.

Leading Market Players:

Afton Chemical

Clariant

The Lubrizol Corporation

DEW PROJECTS AND CHEMICALS PVT. LTD.

Goodway Chemicals Private Limited

Thermax Limited

Evonik Industries

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

BASF SE

SANYO CHEMICAL INDUSTRIES, LTD.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global pour point depressants market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

