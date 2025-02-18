Emollient Market to Reach $1.4 billion, by 2033 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Emollient market by Product Type (Esters and Silicones), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033”. According to the report, the emollient market size was valued at $0.8 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.

The rapid growth of the personal care industry in emerging economies, particularly in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, has further propelled the demand for emollients. Rise in disposable income, urbanization, and increased awareness of beauty & skincare routines boost the consumption of personal care products. Silicones and esters are integral to creating affordable, yet effective formulations tailored to these markets. Moreover, the influence of K-beauty and J-beauty trends has heightened the focus on lightweight, fast-absorbing products that heavily rely on advanced emollients. This growth trajectory highlights the importance of these ingredients in meeting the diverse needs of a global consumer base. All these factors are expected to drive the demand for the emollient market during the forecast period.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $0.8 billion Market Size in 2033 $1.4 billion CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 366 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Region. Drivers Consumer demand for enhanced sensory experience. Shift toward sustainable and clean beauty Opportunity Rise in demand for premium and functional products. Restraint Regulatory and compliance issues.



Ester's segment maintains its dominance by 2033

By product type, the esters segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the emollient market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Esters are widely used in skincare, haircare, and cosmetic products due to their lightweight texture, non-greasy finish, and ability to enhance product spreadability. Their compatibility with both natural and synthetic ingredients further strengthens their demand in the growing clean beauty and sustainable skincare trends. With increasing consumer preference for high-performance and sustainable emollients, the esters segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Asia- Pacific region maintained its dominance throughout the forecast period

Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific emollient market size is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period and accounted for more than two-fifths of emollient market share in 2023. The Asia-Pacific personal care sector has witnessed significant growth in the demand for emollients, particularly silicones and esters, driven by evolving consumer preferences and economic factors. In 2023, the region dominated the global emollients market, holding majority of the share, with China, India, and South Korea being major consumers. This dominance is attributed to increase in consumer awareness of skincare and the expanding beauty and personal care industry. For instance, the National Bureau of Statistics of China reported a 12% annual growth in the beauty and personal care market in 2023, reflecting a heightened demand for high-performance emollients.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the emollient market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

