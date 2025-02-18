Fiber Optic Connectors Market Report 2025, with 3M, ZTE, Amphenol, Broadcom, Furukawa Electric, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ratioplast-Optoelectronics, Fujikura, Leviton, Multicom, Siemon & Thorlabs

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fiber Optic Connectors Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The fiber optic connectors market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $5.41 billion in 2024 to $5.71 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to telecommunication infrastructure expansion, increasing fiber-to-the-home deployments, demand for high-speed internet in enterprise networks, globalization and increased data traffic, expansion of smart cities.



The fiber optic connectors market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.66 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rapid growth of e-commerce, global submarine cable systems, adoption of silicon photonics, sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions, focus on reliability and durability.

Major trends in the forecast period include increased demand for high-speed connectivity, rising data center deployments, miniaturization and high-density solutions, increasing adoption of fiber to the home, focus on reliability and durability, advancements in connector technology.





The number of people using smart devices and smartphones and the commercialization of 4G LTE and 5G network platforms is rapidly increasing, which will drive the growth of the global fiber optic connectors market. For instance, in August 2023, according to RubyHome, a US-based real estate company, in the US, 63.43 million homes use smart home devices, and around 7 in 10 homebuyers are willing to buy a smart home. Therefore, the rapid expansion of smart devices and 4G/5G networks is driving growth in the fibre optic connectors market.



The growing demand for cloud computing is expected to propel the growth of the fiber optic connectors market going forward. Cloud computing is a technology paradigm that involves the delivery of computing services, including servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and more, over the internet. Fiber optic connectors are well-suited for cloud computing due to their high bandwidth, speed, low latency, reliability, security, scalability, energy efficiency, and potential for future expansion. For instance, in October 2023, according to Exploding Topics, a US-based online platform that provides insights into emerging and trending topics, $178 billion is made annually from cloud infrastructure services. Therefore, the growing demand for cloud computing is driving the growth of the fiber optic connectors market.



Major companies operating in the fiber optic connectors market are focusing on innovative products such as field-terminable fiber optic connectors to enhance efficiency in their market. Field-terminable fiber optic connectors are specialized connectors designed to allow users to terminate, or assemble, optical fibers in the field, typically at the installation site, rather than in a controlled manufacturing environment. For instance, in January 2022, Reichle & De-Massari Holding, a Switzerland-based cabling and connectivity solution provider company launched field-terminable fiber optic connectors, called 'FO Field' connectors. These connections are a legitimate alternative to splicing, allowing projects to be finished quickly and without the need for specialized knowledge. They are fitted with LC adaptors that feature an incorporated self-closing metal laser protection shutter and are already terminated and tested with LC/APC connections to a FITH cable in grade C/1.



Major companies operating in the fiber optic connectors market are focusing on innovative products to drive revenues in their market. Innovative products in fiber optic connectors are advanced connectivity solutions designed for faster data transmission, increased bandwidth, and enhanced reliability in high-speed telecommunications and data networking. For instance, in March 2022, Neutrik AG, a Liechtenstein-based manufacturer of audio and video connectors and related products, launched Fiberfox fiber optic connection system. Fiber optic connection systems are components and equipment used to establish and maintain fiber optic connections. Fiberfox is a novel fiber optic connection system that helps solve issues caused by dusty, dirty surroundings. It is made to meet the criteria of MIL-DTL-83526 military specifications for usage in tough situations due to its extended beam fiber optic connections.



In May 2024, Amphenol Corporation, a US-based manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, as well as cable and interconnect systems, acquired the Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT) business from Carlisle Companies Incorporated for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to enhance Amphenol Corporation's product portfolio and market presence in the aerospace, defense, and industrial sectors by integrating Carlisle Interconnect Technologies' advanced interconnect solutions and expertise, thereby strengthening its competitive position in the global market. Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a US-based company that produces fiber optic connectors.



Major companies operating in the fiber optic connectors market include 3M, Corning Cable Systems, Hitachi, ZTE, Amphenol, Broadcom, Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Diamond SA, TE Connectivity, Sterlite Optical Technologies, Optical Cable Corporation, Ratioplast-Optoelectronics, Fluke Networks, Fujikura Ltd., Greenlee Communications, Huber+Suhner, Leviton, Multicom, Panduit, Siemon, Thorlabs and Panasonic.



This report focuses on fiber optic connectors market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.6% Regions Covered Global

By Product: SC (Standard Connectors); LC (Lucent Connectors); FC(Ferrule Connector); ST (Straight Tip); MTP Or MPO (Multiple-Fiber Push-On Or Pull-Off); MXC Connector; Other Products

By Cable: Simplex; Duplex; Multi-Fiber

By Application: Telecommunication; Inter Or Intra Building; Community Antenna Television; Datacenter; High Density Interconnection; Security Systems; Other Application

By SC (Standard Connectors): Single-Mode SC Connectors; Multi-Mode SC Connectors

By LC (Lucent Connectors): Single-Mode LC Connectors; Multi-Mode LC Connectors

By FC (Ferrule Connector): Single-Mode FC Connectors; Multi-Mode FC Connectors

By ST (Straight Tip): Single-Mode ST Connectors; Multi-Mode ST Connectors

By MTP Or MPO (Multiple-Fiber Push-On Or Pull-Off): MTP Or MPO Trunk Cables; MTP Or MPO Patch Cords

By MXC Connector: MXC For High-Density Applications; MXC For Data Centers

By Other Products: E2000 Connectors; LC Or APC And SC Or APC Connectors

