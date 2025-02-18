Blue Star Foods Strengthens Market Position with OTCQB Quotation

Miami, FL, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (OTCQB: BSFC), a leading sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), is pleased to announce its recent inclusion on the OTC Markets Group's OTCQB Venture Market. This strategic move underscores Blue Star Foods' commitment to enhancing its transparency and accessibility in the financial markets, further solidifying its position as a trusted industry leader in sustainable seafood production.

The OTCQB Venture Market represents an established public market with high financial reporting standards, advanced corporate governance, and increased visibility to investors. By meeting the rigorous requirements of a full OTCQB listing, Blue Star Foods demonstrates its dedication to upholding transparency, financial integrity, and investor confidence.

John Keeler, Chairman and CEO of Blue Star Foods, commented, “Our quotation on the OTCQB Venture Market is a significant milestone in Blue Star Foods' journey. It not only enhances our ability to engage with the investor community but also showcases our unwavering dedication to transparency, sustainability, and shareholder value. Blue Star Foods is committed to a high level of financial and corporate disclosure that is required for this listing category, which demonstrates our continued commitment to our shareholders. We believe that trading on the OTCQB will improve the visibility of the Company, enhance trading liquidity, and broaden our shareholder base as we move forward with expanding our business. We will continue working towards regaining a listing on a major national exchange in the future.

Advantages of OTCQB Quotation:

1. Enhanced Transparency: Under the OTCQB framework, Blue Star Foods is committed to providing comprehensive financial reports, ensuring stakeholders have access to crucial information that informs investment decisions. As part of this market, the company is poised to uphold high standards of regulatory compliance.

2. Increased Visibility: Being listed on the OTCQB Venture Market elevates Blue Star Foods' profile, attracting a broader spectrum of investors. The inclusion facilitates greater market exposure and boosts the company's reputation in the investment community, opening doors to new investment opportunities and partnerships.

3. Credibility and Trust: The OTCQB quotation attests to Blue Star Foods' strong operational capabilities and robust corporate governance, reinforcing trust among its investors and business partners. It affirms the company's commitment to ethical business practices and sustainable operations.

4. Access to Capital Markets: Joining the OTCQB Venture Market provides Blue Star Foods with heightened access to capital, which is essential for driving sustainable growth and funding expansion initiatives. This newfound access can fuel the company's strategic objectives and bolster its competitive positioning in the seafood industry.

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (OTCQB: BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. is a leading sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation statements regarding the Company’s product development and business prospects, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company’s business are described in detail in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

investors@bluestarfoods.com