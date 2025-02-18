Anti-Fibrinolytic Drug Market Forecasts 2025-2030, with Profiles of Pfizer, Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Viatris, Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, American Regent, Kedrion Biopharma, Bayer, Grifols & CSL Behring

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-Fibrinolytic Drug Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global anti-fibrinolytic drug market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.77%, increasing from US$37.354 billion in 2025 to US$51.827 billion by 2030.



Antifibrinolytic drugs are designed to slow the dissolution of blood clots, making them essential for treating heavy menstrual bleeding and other types of hemorrhages. These agents play a critical role in preventing clot degradation in areas prone to fibrinolysis, such as the nasal cavity, oral cavity, and female reproductive tract. The demand for antifibrinolytic drugs is particularly strong in hospitals and clinics, where most surgeries occur. As the number of surgical procedures increases globally, the need for these medications to manage bleeding effectively is expected to drive market growth.

The global antifibrinolytic drug market is anticipated to expand due to several factors, including a rise in bleeding disorders, an increase in trauma and surgical incidents, technological advancements, and a growing elderly population. These factors create a heightened demand for antifibrinolytic medications to manage bleeding episodes, control blood loss in trauma situations, and improve treatment efficacy and safety. The aging population is especially vulnerable to bleeding disorders and their complications, further increasing the need for these drugs.





Key Drivers of the Global Antifibrinolytic Drug Market:

Surge in Surgical Procedures: The increasing number of surgeries worldwide is a primary driver of market growth. Antifibrinolytic drugs are crucial during various surgical operations, including cardiovascular and dental procedures, as they help minimize bleeding.

The increasing number of surgeries worldwide is a primary driver of market growth. Antifibrinolytic drugs are crucial during various surgical operations, including cardiovascular and dental procedures, as they help minimize bleeding. Rise in Road Traffic Accidents: The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 1.35 million fatalities occur annually due to road traffic accidents. Given that these drugs prevent clot lysis and mitigate blood loss, their demand is significantly influenced by the rising incidence of road injuries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 1.35 million fatalities occur annually due to road traffic accidents. Given that these drugs prevent clot lysis and mitigate blood loss, their demand is significantly influenced by the rising incidence of road injuries. Management of Menorrhagia: The growing use of antifibrinolytic drugs among women to control heavy menstrual flow contributes to market expansion.

The growing use of antifibrinolytic drugs among women to control heavy menstrual flow contributes to market expansion. Technological Advancements: Innovations in drug formulations and delivery mechanisms enhance treatment effectiveness and safety.

Geographical Insights:

North America: This region is expected to hold a significant share of the antifibrinolytic drug market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and a high prevalence of surgeries. The adoption of these drugs for managing menstrual flow also plays a key role in market growth.

This region is expected to hold a significant share of the antifibrinolytic drug market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and a high prevalence of surgeries. The adoption of these drugs for managing menstrual flow also plays a key role in market growth. Asia-Pacific (APAC): The APAC region is projected to experience substantial growth due to a high rate of road traffic injuries and accidents. With approximately 645,000 lives lost each year from road accidents in this region, there is a strong demand for antifibrinolytic medications. Additionally, increased health awareness among women regarding menstrual health further drives market growth.

In summary, the global antifibrinolytic drug market is poised for significant growth driven by surgical demands, rising accident rates, advancements in medical technology, and demographic factors such as an aging population.

Report Coverage:

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Companies Featured

Pfizer Canada ULC

Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Viatris Inc.

Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

American Regent, Inc. (Daiichi Sankyo Group)

Kedrion Biopharma

Bayer

Grifols

CSL Behring

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $37.35 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $51.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Segmentation:



The global anti-fibrinolytic drug market is segmented and analyzed as below:

By Indication

Surgeries

Cardiac

Dental

Others

Menorrhagia

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE)

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

By End-User

Hospital and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Geography

North America USA Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Others

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Others

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia Israel UAE Others

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Indonesia Thailand Taiwan Others



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/59ow6w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment