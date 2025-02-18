Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Patent Landscape Report 2024-2032, Profiles of Medtronic, Spinal Modulation, Ovid Therapeutics, Neurosigma, Brainscope, Univ California, and Cerner Innovation

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Patent Landscape Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices market reached a value of D 20 billion in 2023. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of about 11.6% during the forecast period of 2024-2032 to reach a value of around USD 53.5 billion by 2032. The patent landscape for neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices is dynamic, with the United States leading in filings. It holds over 3,000 patents focused on EEG, MEG, and AI-enhanced diagnostics advancements.



This report offers an exhaustive analysis of the global neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices patent landscape. It delves into patent trends, notable innovations, and emerging technologies in this sector. The report includes a comprehensive review of patent filings, grants, and the leading companies that are shaping the industry. By highlighting strategic advancements and innovative developments, this report is an essential resource for stakeholders seeking to understand the intellectual property dynamics and competitive landscape of the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices industry, ensuring they remain informed about ongoing and future trends.



Global Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Patent Segmentation Analysis

In the patent segmentation based on end user, hospitals dominate with over 5,000 patents filed and 800 new applications, focusing on comprehensive neurodiagnostic capabilities. Diagnostic imaging centers hold around 3,800 patents with 600 new applications, emphasizing advanced imaging technologies. Neurology clinics have approximately 3,000 patents and 500 new applications, targeting specialised diagnostic tools.

Research and academic institutions hold over 2,500 patents with 400 new applications, focusing on innovative research and development. Home care settings have around 2,000 patents filed and 300 new applications, emphasizing portable and user-friendly diagnostic devices. Others include a variety of settings with around 1,500 patents filed, focusing on diverse diagnostic needs.



Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Patent Jurisdiction Analysis



The global patent landscape for neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices is characterised by significant activity across key regions, including the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In the United States, over 3,000 patents have been filed, driven by major companies' focus on integrating AI and advanced sensor technologies.

In Europe, particularly in Germany and the UK, over 2,000 patents emphasize innovations in data interpretation and device interoperability, influenced by stringent regulatory standards. The Asia Pacific region, notably China and Japan, has filed over 1,500 patents, reflecting a dynamic and expanding healthcare technology landscape, with an emphasis on cost-effective and scalable solutions.



Patent Profile of Key Companies



The patent landscape for neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices is shaped by several key companies driving innovation and securing intellectual property. Here is an overview of their patent activities.



Brainscope Co Inc



Brainscope Co. Inc., headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, holds over 500 patents related to neurodiagnostic devices, with approximately 100 patents in progress. The company focuses on innovations in portable EEG technology and AI-driven data analysis, aiming to enhance diagnostic precision and accessibility. Brainscope's strategic patent filings reflect its commitment to advancing neurodiagnostic technology.



Neurosigma Inc



Neurosigma Inc., based in Los Angeles, California, has filed over 400 patents in the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices sector, with around 80 patents currently in progress. The company focuses on non-invasive neuromodulation devices and integrating AI into diagnostic systems. Neurosigma's innovations aim to improve patient outcomes and maintain its leadership in neurodiagnostic technology.

Global Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Patent Outlook

The neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices patent landscape is driven by advancements in EEG and MEG technologies and the integration of AI for enhanced diagnostics. Over 5,000 patents focus on improving signal quality, patient comfort, and data analysis. Future growth is expected through innovations in non-invasive and portable solutions.

Companies like Brainscope Co. Inc. and Neurosigma Inc. are at the forefront, holding over 500 and 400 patents, respectively. Their focus is on portable EEG technology and AI-driven data analysis, aiming to enhance diagnostic precision and accessibility, underscoring their commitment to advancing neurodiagnostic technology.

In the United States, over 3,000 patents focus on AI integration and sensor technologies. European patents, especially in Germany and the UK, emphasize data interpretation and device interoperability, driven by regulatory standards. The Asia Pacific region, led by China and Japan, prioritises cost-effective, scalable solutions with over 1,500 patents filed.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Neurodiagnostic and Monitoring Devices Patent Landscape Report

What is the current state of the global patent landscape for neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices?

Which companies are leading the patent filings in the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices industry?

What are the key drivers of patent activity in neurodiagnostic technologies?

How do EEG and MEG technologies contribute to heightened patent activities neurodiagnostic devices?

What role does AI integration play in the development of neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices?

Which regions are most active in patent filings for neurodiagnostic devices, and why?

How do patents for portable and non-invasive solutions impact the neurodiagnostic landscape?

What future trends are anticipated in the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices patent landscape?

How do jurisdictional differences affect the patent landscape for neurodiagnostic devices?

What challenges do companies face in securing patents for neurodiagnostic technologies?

How do patents for hospital-focused devices differ from those for neurophysiological laboratories?

What impact does regulatory compliance have on patent filings in the neurodiagnostic devices industry?

How is the competitive landscape in the neurodiagnostic and monitoring devices industry shaped by patent activities?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $22.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $53.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

Patent Profile of Key Players

Medtronic Inc.

Spinal Modulation Inc.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Neurosigma Inc.

Brainscope Co Inc.

Univ California

Cerner Innovation Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6v1a33

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.