





30TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

COMPOSER RANDY NEWMAN’S SCORE TO BE

PERFORMED LIVE TO PICTURE

TICKETS ON SALE FEBRUARY 24

Featuring the FILMharmonique Orchestra

Presented by DJB

Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To infinity and beyond! Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story in Concert makes its Canadian debut at Toronto’s Meridian Hall this November—thirty years after the animated classic first arrived in theatres.

Toy Story in Concert presents the entire film on the big screen, accompanied by a live orchestra performing composer Randy Newman’s vibrant score in sync to the picture. The presentation will feature the FILMharmonique Orchestra, Canada’s premier orchestra dedicated to film concerts.

Acclaimed by audiences and critics for its characters, storytelling, and unforgettable music—including songs “You’ve Got a Friend in Me”, “Strange Things” and “I Will Go Sailing No More”—Toy Story remains a major pop culture force. (Disney and Pixar release a fourth sequel, Toy Story 5, next year.)







Performances of Toy Story in Concert take place on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 2:00 PM.

Front of the Line® Presale tickets go on sale to American Express® cardholders on Thursday, February 20 at 12:00 PM. Public sales begin Monday, February 24 at 10:00 AM. (Ticketmaster links active 2/20/2025.)

Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketmaster, by phone at 416-366-7723 and in person at the Meridian Hall Box Office. Meridian Hall is located at 1 Front Street East, Toronto.







ABOUT DISNEY CONCERTS

Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis.

ABOUT FILMHARMONIQUE ORCHESTRA

Founded in 2015, the FILMharmonique Orchestra is composed of world-class Canadian musicians with a passion for film music. Through its sold-out concerts each year at Montreal’s Place des Arts and around the country, the Orchestra aims to make classical music accessible to a wider audience. The FILMharmonique is committed to promoting Canadian artists, cultural exchange, music education and accessibility.

ABOUT DJB LIVE ENTERTAINMENT

Founded in 2024, DJB works with Canada’s top venues to create world-class, unforgettable live events and promote emerging and established talent. DJB is based in Mississauga, Ontario.

MEDIA CONTACT

DJB Live Entertainment

Michael Bastoli

mike@djbliveentertainment.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8d694ef-4f05-4435-a8c8-108b652ee4b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a18c0f5c-136e-4e4a-a576-6baf254c3ab2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b5c121f3-ce48-4a14-a5fa-b77df8e52b7a