Global Growlers Market Set to Reach USD 761.9 Million by 2035, Driven by Craft Beer Craze | Future Market Insights, Inc. 

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global growlers market is on track for impressive growth, with projections estimating a rise from USD 583.7 million in 2025 to USD 761.9 million by 2035, representing a steady CAGR of 2.7% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. This surge is attributed to the increasing consumer preference for craft beer, known for its freshness and minimal use of preservatives, driving the demand for growlers.

Growlers, versatile containers made from glass, plastic, and ceramic, play a critical role in the packaging industry, particularly for draught beer and beverages. Their ability to preserve the freshness and flavor of craft beverages, with minimal use of preservatives, has made them increasingly popular among consumers. Furthermore, these containers facilitate transportation, preserving product quality from the brewery to the consumer.

The growing popularity of craft beer, fueled by an evolving customer preference for a wider range of unique tastes and flavors, has further stimulated market growth. The rapid expansion of craft breweries, combined with the rise of homebrewing enthusiasts, has significantly contributed to the demand for collectible growlers, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.

The Rise of Growlers: Consumers Seek Value, Sustainability, and Freshness

The demand for growlers has seen a significant surge, fueled by a growing preference for cost-effective, sustainable, and value-driven purchasing options. The rise of bulk buying and value-based strategies has led consumers to gravitate toward growlers, offering both economic advantages and the ability to reduce environmental impact.

As the demand for high-quality beverages continues to rise, many consumers are looking for alternatives to single-use packaging. Growlers, typically reusable glass containers, provide a perfect solution, allowing customers to enjoy fresh beverages at a lower price per unit while contributing to a more eco-conscious lifestyle.

Key Takeaways From the Growlers Market

The global growlers market grew at a CAGR of 1.9% between 2020 and 2024.

The market value reached USD 572.6 million in 2024, up from USD 530.3 million in 2020.

The USA is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% through 2035.

Germany in Western Europe is projected to experience a CAGR of 1.3% by 2035.

Glass is expected to dominate the market, accounting for more than 45% of share by 2035.

The furniture segment is anticipated to hold the largest share, 36.5%, by the end of 2035.

"The Growlers market is experiencing strong growth as consumers continue to embrace craft beer culture. With increasing demand for sustainable packaging options and fresh, on-the-go beverages, it's exciting to see the market's expansion." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Hot Trend: Consumption of Fresh Beer Straight out of Massive Pack Sized Growlers

The growing market popularity of freshly crafted beer is on the rise, due to its freshness and scarce prevalence of preservatives. These attributes, along with convenience and changes in consumer perceptions, such as the consumption of alcoholic beverages every weekend generate the demand for massive packaging solutions like growlers.

Skyrocketing rise in demand for fresh beer has a direct positive impact on the demand for growlers, which has emerged as a cost-effective packaging option for alcoholic beverages across the regions. Manufacturers of growlers offer it in sizes ranging from 32 ounces to 128 ounces which makes it suitable for small to sizable applications, and best suited for packaging large amounts of beer. Thus, the surge in demand for various liquid consumables including craft beer is anticipated to hugely benefit growler manufacturers in all parts of the world.

Design Customization of Growlers for Better Recall Value to Influence Future Trends

The global growlers market is driven by innovation in product design. As a result, product attractiveness is kept at the epicenter. Manufacturers of growlers are emphasizing the incorporation of innovative features such as uniqueness, recyclability, ease to use, lightweight, and many others.

Globally renowned beverage brands are offering personalized packaging for their particular offering to increase their brand recall value among the millennials. Different production methods are used for the manufacturing of custom growlers.

Customization sets the growlers apart from others and provides exact specifications as per the client’s requirements. Opting for custom beverage metal cans helps end-users to provide consumers with a unique product. Marketers as well as manufacturers of alcoholic beverages can position their products as high-value products with the help of the premium look and feel of the packaging.

What can Manufacturers do to Thrive in the Growlers Market?

To thrive in the growlers market, players can focus on the following strategies:

• Product Differentiation: Companies can differentiate their growlers from those of their competitors by developing unique features such as improved insulation, better durability, and stylish designs. By offering a product that stands out in terms of quality and functionality, companies can attract customers and build brand loyalty.

• Marketing and Branding: Effective marketing and branding strategies can help companies create a strong brand identity and increase brand awareness. Companies can use social media, digital marketing, and other promotional tactics to reach their target audience and promote their growlers. A strong brand image can help companies establish a competitive advantage in the market.

• Distribution Channels: Players in the growlers market can explore different distribution channels to reach a wider customer base. Online sales, wholesale distribution, and retail partnerships are some of the distribution channels that can be leveraged to increase sales.

• Innovation: Companies can invest in research and development to create innovative products that meet the evolving needs of customers. For example, companies can develop growlers that are lighter, more eco-friendly, and easier to use. Innovation can help companies differentiate themselves from competitors and drive sales.

• Customer Service: Providing excellent customer service can help companies build customer loyalty and increase repeat sales. Companies can offer warranties, easy returns, and responsive customer support to build a strong relationship with customers.

Competitive Landscape

Leading growler manufacturers are developing and delivering new products with additional features and applications to the market. They are broadening their geographic reach and combining with other companies. A few of them are also collaborating to create new items in collaboration with start-up companies and regional brands.

Key Players in Growlers Market

Croxsons

DrinkTanks Corp.

Alpha Packaging Inc.

Klean Kanteen, Inc.

Berlin Packaging, LLC

Hydro Flask

Takeya

Coleman

Oggi

Zenan Glass

Global Glass Solutions

ORANGE Vessel Co.

Everich

ZHE JIANG HAERS VACUUM CONTAINERS CO.,LTD

Key Developments in Growlers Market:

Berlin Packaging bought Rixius AG in January 2025, a German-based supplier specializing in rigid packaging for the chemical, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and food and beverage industries in the DACH and Benelux region.

As part of its nearshoring strategy, Hydro Flask relocated one of its manufacturing facilities from China to the Western Hemisphere in June 2023. This move seeks to reduce geopolitical risks, improve responsiveness, and shorten transit times.

Growlers Market Segmentation

By Material:

In terms of material, the industry is segmented into glass, plastic, stainless steel and ceramic.

By Size:

Growlers come in multiple sizes such as 32 oz (1 liter), 64 oz (2 liters), 128 oz (1 gallon) and custom sizes.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the industry is segmented into offline, online and brewery taprooms.

By End Use:

End uses for growlers market are personal use, hospitality industry and events, parties and festivals. Hospitality industry further includes restaurants, bars, hotels and cafes.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

