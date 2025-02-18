Launching the Building Brains Coalition: Reimagining Brain-Healthy Spaces

Dallas, TX, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKS is thrilled to announce the formation of the Building Brains Coalition, a first-of-its kind initiative that connects built environment professionals to those in the fields of neuroscience, psychology, climate science and public health.

The coalition builds upon the growing recognition that brain health is integral to human potential and societal progress. It represents a powerful collaboration among five leading organizations: The Center for BrainHealth, Center for Advanced Design Research and Evaluation (CADRE), HKS, Brain Capital Alliance, and Rice University’s Baker Institute Neuro-Policy Program.

Together, coalition members will reimagine how we design spaces to foster resilience, well-being, and cognitive thriving.

“Our global economy increasingly relies on brain-based skills, creativity, and emotional intelligence, emphasizing the importance of brain capital,” said Upali Nanda, PhD, HKS’ Global Sector Director for Innovation. “By focusing on brain health, we can create environments that enhance cognitive flexibility, emotional resilience, and collective intelligence—key drivers of innovation and societal well-being.”

From city plans that foster access to healthy food, movement and the arts, to interiors that support good air quality, acoustics, daylight, and cognitive engagement — the role of the built environment is only just beginning to be uncovered in this critical conversation that has recently emerged as the top priority for WHO, AARP and now, the World Economic Forum. The coalition’s vision also aligns closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), connecting brain health to quality education, decent work, sustainable cities and climate action.

The Dallas region is a nexus for progress related to brain health and brain capital in the built environment. The 2024 Building Brains Summit — hosted in Dallas by HKS, CADRE, and the Center for BrainHealth — was an initiation point for planning the coalition’s work, and many industry leaders from the area are bringing their brain health expertise to global audiences.

In addition to the five founding partner organizations, the Building Brains Coalition is strengthened by the involvement of the Academy of Neurosciences for Architecture (ANFA), Brain Health ACTION (an AARP collaborative), Euro-Mediterranean Economists Association (EMEA), International Interior Design Association (IIDA), Simtigrate Lab (Georgia Tech) and Perkins&Will.

We invite more partners to join this coalition. Visit the Building Brains Coalition page to sign up for membership and stay informed with news and updates. Together, we can shape the future of built environments to prioritize resilience, well-being and cognitive thriving.

