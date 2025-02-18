Visited App Releases List of Top Travel Destinations in 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The travel app, Visited, by Arriving In High Heels Corporation, has published a travel report which showcases top travel trends around the world with highlight of 2024 travels.

Visited is a travel tracking app, which lets users map out their travel journey, mark famous places visited on travel lists and helps with trip planning for their itinerary feature. It is the ultimate travel bucket list planning app, as it has over 150 travel lists available from ancient sites to golf destinations. The app is available in 30 languages for both iOS or Android and is free to download.

According to Visited's travel stats, the average global traveler has been to 18 countries. While American travelers have been to 23. Travelers from the United Arab Emirates have visited the most countries, with an average of 30 countries visited. Swiss and Finnish travelers came in second and third as the most well-traveled. The most popular countries to visit are France, Spain, Italy, Germany, the UK, and the U.S.

The most sought-after places to visit are Australia, Japan, New Zealand and Brazil. The top destinations that American travelers want to travel to include Australia, Greece, and New Zealand. The highest numbers of American users have traveled to Mexico, Canada, France, the UK, and Italy.

The most popular travel destinations in the world in 2024 were in Europe, while the U.S. is in 12th spot, Turkey is in 10th spot and Thailand is in 15th spot. For American travelers, 2024 saw the UK, Portugal and Japan topping the list of the most visited countries.

The most popular travel lists are world wonders, capitals of the world and culinary experiences.

The travel report was compiled based on 2.4 million international users and over 300,000 U.S. users. To see more top travel lists and browse top destinations worldwide, download Visited on iOS or Android. For the full travel report, visit https://visitedapp.com/travel-report-results/

