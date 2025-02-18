Epiq and Maptician Partner to Enhance Hybrid and Flexible Work Models

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq and Maptician announced today a new partnership to provide innovative workplace management solutions. The direct integration of Maptician’s platform with Epiq’s global presence delivers seamless, data-driven results to optimize workplace productivity, collaboration, and efficiency for organizations navigating hybrid and flexible work models.

“Epiq’s transformative business solutions and global operational expertise, coupled with Maptician’s industry leading workplace management technology, enable us to provide clients with a meaningful way to foster collaboration and streamline the employee experience,” said Michelle Deichmeister, President of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions business. “By working together, we are uniquely positioned to serve organizations of all sizes and industries worldwide with powerful, user-friendly tools for managing hybrid workforces.”

Advanced flexible seating capabilities, space planning, and conference room management tools help deliver end-to-end support for flexible workplace management. Organizations are now able to gain access to vigorous workplace analytics, enabling data-driven decisions to optimize resources and reduce costs. The partnership provides smooth onboarding and scalability for organizations adopting Maptician’s workplace management platform.

“Partnering with Epiq allows us to extend Maptician’s advanced workplace management technology to even more organizations looking to optimize flexible work,” said Alaa Pasha, CEO of Maptician. “This collaboration isn’t just about technology—it’s about transforming how businesses navigate the future of work. By integrating our intelligent space planning, advanced conference room management, flexible seating, and workplace analytics with Epiq’s global expertise, we’re providing a seamless, data-driven solution that enables organizations to enhance collaboration, reduce costs, and make strategic real estate decisions with confidence.”

Epiq has significant business process outsourcing experience, driving organizational and operational innovation at more than 500 client sites and for 91 of the top 100 law firms. By leveraging its expertise with utility players, process improvement, and quality, Epiq is able to soundly engrain with clients’ strategies to outsource front- and back-end processes.

About Epiq

Epiq is a leading legal and compliance services platform integrating people, process, and technology. Through this combination of innovative technology, legal and business expertise, and comprehensive solutions, Epiq drives efficiency in large-scale and increasingly complex tasks. High-performing clients around the world rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business, settlement administration, legal, and compliance operations to solve immediate challenges and provide scalable ongoing support to transform the enterprise. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

About Maptician

Maptician is a leading workplace management technology platform that empowers organizations to optimize space, enhance collaboration, and maximize operational efficiency. Designed for the modern hybrid workplace, Maptician provides intelligent seat booking, hoteling, conference room management, space planning, and workplace analytics—all in one cloud-based solution. By leveraging data-driven insights, Maptician enables firms to streamline real estate decisions, improve employee experience, and drive cost savings. Trusted by law firms and financial services organizations, Maptician helps businesses transform how they manage people and places in a dynamic work environment.

Press Contact

Carrie Trent

Epiq, Director of Communications and Public Relations

Carrie.Trent@epiqglobal.com