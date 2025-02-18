Helium (CAS 7440-59-7) Industry Research Report 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helium (CAS 7440-59-7) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Helium provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Helium market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Helium.



The Helium global market report covers the following key points:

Helium description, applications and related patterns

Helium market drivers and challenges

Helium manufacturers and distributors

Helium prices

Helium end-users

Helium downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Helium market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Helium market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Helium market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Helium market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. HELIUM

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. HELIUM APPLICATIONS



3. HELIUM MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. HELIUM PATENTS



5. HELIUM WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Helium market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Helium supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Helium market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF HELIUM

6.1. Helium manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Helium manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Helium manufacturers in North America

6.4. Helium manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF HELIUM

7.1. Helium suppliers in Europe

7.2. Helium suppliers in Asia

7.3. Helium suppliers in North America

7.4. Helium suppliers in RoW



8. HELIUM WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Helium market

8.2. Helium supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Helium market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. HELIUM MARKET PRICES

9.1. Helium prices in Europe

9.2. Helium prices in Asia

9.3. Helium prices in North America

9.4. Helium prices in RoW



10. HELIUM END-USE SECTOR



