A. Duie Pyle and Dayton Freight Expand Direct Coverage in Ohio and Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 100-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, and Dayton Freight Lines (Dayton), a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announce plans to expand their geographic footprints. For Pyle, the company’s network will now stretch West, bringing direct next-day service to the entire state of Ohio. For Dayton, this means a step East, expanding their direct next-day service deeper into the state of Pennsylvania.

With this strategic state overlap, Pyle and Dayton will offer additional next-day lanes to their respective customers. In lanes where these changes enable the two companies to upgrade from a two-day service to overnight delivery, it reinforces their commitment to providing the fastest and most reliable transit times in the market. This improvement will be welcomed by both customers and employees, as it extends each company’s abilities to provide best-in-class LTL services in next-day lanes. Boosting the ongoing mission to enhance service efficiency and customer satisfaction, while also creating more opportunities for employee growth and advancement.

The two companies have worked side-by-side to service customers since 2003, exchanging shipments at Pyle’s Streetsboro, Ohio, service center and Dayton’s Cleveland, Ohio, facility. The operational arrangement has been successful for years and has allowed for both companies to offer two-day shipping across the Midwest and Northeast.

The partnership between Dayton and Pyle has a storied history of success and is built on mutual respect between the two family-owned and operated companies. Since 2003, they have accomplished a great deal together. With the announcement of this initiative and the expansion of their LTL partnership, the two companies are now looking forward to achieving new milestones and further growing their collaboration.

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle is a premier provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions offering a full range of integrated transportation and distribution services including LTL, Contract Dedicated, Warehousing, and Brokerage Solutions. Headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania, Pyle has been family-owned and operated since 1924 and remains committed to its core values of integrity, service first and empathy. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer service and supporting the growth and success of its employees, A. Duie Pyle continues to lead the way in the logistics industry.

About Dayton Freight

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 12th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.