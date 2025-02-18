Global 4G/5G Tariff Tracker Service Reveals Comprehensive Insights into Evolving Mobile Data Pricing for 280+ Operators Across 100 Countries

Dublin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "4G and 5G Tariff Tracker - Insight into 200+ Operators' 5G pricing - 1-year subscription" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5G Tariff Tracker Service covers 284 operators across 100 countries.

As many operators do not make any distinction in pricing of 4G/5G, the analyst merged 4G pricing with 5G pricing into one single database. The database clearly marks if it is a 4G or 5G plan, and how the operators charge for 5G Additionally, the analyst provides insight into the latest trends with its 20+ page report which includes upcoming launches with the latest edition having identified some 25 upcoming launches.

The key changes in 5G services include developments in technology aimed at providing improved coverage in urban areas and inside buildings. Together these developments provide improved download speeds as well as increased deployments to improve in-country 5G coverage.

The report identifies that:

5G is made available to a larger audience including the prepaid customer base.

Many sub-brands and MVNOs started to make their services 5G ready with some levying a charge for 5G and others having moved away from charging extra.

Increasingly speed-dependent offers are added to operators' postpaid portfolios.

Operators increasingly move towards unlimited offering, with some operators overhauling their entire portfolios.

Details of upcoming 5G launches.

Other benefits include:

The analyst highlights the changes made from update to update which allows the user to easily identify the change; and a brief summary of each change is provided with update.

Operators' 5G launches are added with each update at no extra cost.

Free enquiry service, giving access to telecoms analyst experts with over 30 years of experience.

Geographical coverage as of the end of 2024:



Region | Country | No. of Providers

Americas | 12 | 33

Asia-Pac | 22 | 47

Africa | 19 | 25

EU | 27 | 126

Non-EU | 10 | 29

GCC | 6 | 17

Middle East | 4 | 7

Total | 100 | 284

The database provides information such as:

Prices are given in local currencies incl. &excl. tax as well as in Euros for the 1,500 plans covered.

Inclusive allowances for each plan such minutes, SMS, data (GB), roaming, VAS services, and other benefits offered with a price plan supported by a comment section.

Down and uplink speed

Link to operators network coverage

5G launch date

Promotion details if available

5G pricing compared with 4G pricing

Service Coverage

4G/5G Postpaid smartphone plans

4G/5G Prepaid smartphone plans

5G FWA

Delivery Method - Every quarter

Excel

Report providing an insight into the latest trends in 5G pricing.

Why should you buy the Global 4G/5G Tracker?

Compiled by experts with over 30 years of experience in Tariffs

Comprehensive coverage with detailed information for each offering

Quick access to how 4G pricing compares with 5G pricing

Multi-lingual research team

Free Enquiry Service with quick response

Select Company Coverage includes:

A1

Bezeq

Deutsche Telekom

Ice

Orange

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Telekom Deutschland

Vodafone

Yallo

Zain

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11u5ss

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.