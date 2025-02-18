Allegiance Gold Unveils the Exclusive Australian Falcon Coin – A New Standard in Bullion Elegance

CALABASAS, Ca., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Following the resounding success of their proprietary limited edition Australian Osprey, Australian White Bellied Sea Eagle, and Australian Barn Owl coins, Allegiance Gold proudly unveils its newest masterpiece—the exclusive Australian Falcon Coin struck in collaboration with the world-renowned Perth Mint. This highly anticipated release redefines luxury in the bullion market, setting a new standard for elegance and exclusivity in investment-grade precious metals.

A Marvel of Design & Craftsmanship That Elevates Bullion Standards

More than just a bullion piece, the Australian Falcon Coin fuses artistry and precision, becoming a statement of sophistication and legacy. On the reverse, a regal falcon is captured mid-flight, exuding power, grace, and dominance – attributes long associated with this noble bird of prey. The obverse features the distinguished profile of King Charles III, reinforcing the coin’s prestige and historical significance.

“Every detail of this stunning Australian Falcon reflects a commitment to the highest standards of craftsmanship and the achievement of excellence, says Mark Naaman, CEO of physical precious metals dealer Allegiance Gold. Designed with both investors and collectors in mind, this coin transcends traditional bullion aesthetics, becoming a timeless work of art that embodies strength, stability, and refinement.

This majestic coin is available individually or as a set. The three forms include:

Features that set this coin apart:

Exclusivity – A limited-production masterpiece, ensuring rarity and desirability.

– A limited-production masterpiece, ensuring rarity and desirability. Investment-Grade Purity – Crafted to the highest purity standards for gold, silver, and platinum.

– Crafted to the highest purity standards for gold, silver, and platinum. Self-Directed IRA Approved – Qualifies to IRS standards for retirement accounts.

– Qualifies to IRS standards for retirement accounts. Prestigious Perth Mint Origin – Struck by one of the world’s most reputable mints.

Limited Quantity Opportunity to Own a Legacy Gift or Add to One ’ s Portfolio

The limited production of the Australian Falcon Coin prevents it from becoming widely circulated, providing investors a rare opportunity to own a piece of bullion that is both visually stunning and valuable. The coin is appropriate for seasoned investors, passionate collectors, or those seeking a timeless store of wealth. It is available for direct purchase while also being eligible for a Gold IRA , an ideal choice for those looking to safeguard their retirement with tangible assets.

“As the world watches gold, silver, and platinum reach new heights, the Australian Falcon Coin stands as a beacon of value, security, and prestige in an uncertain world,” adds Namaan. “It’s the perfect addition to your overall portfolio. It stands for strength, wealth and legacy, and becomes a prized heirloom to pass onto family and loved ones.”

For more details or to purchase this limited edition coin, contact Allegiance Gold at 844-790-9191 or visit the Australian Falcon Coin page.

About Allegiance Gold

A full-service physical precious metals dealer, Allegiance Gold offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products (bars, coins and proofs) for direct purchase and retirement accounts. Its investment-grade gold, silver, and platinum coins comply with IRS purity standards required for self-directed IRA and Rollover 401(k) accounts.

Since 2017, Allegiance Gold has built a reputation for excellence through education, transparency and strong relationships, earning an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) , a AAA rating from the Business Consumer Alliance (BCA), a 5-star rating from TrustLink , and 4.9 stars from TrustPilot . The company was included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately-held companies in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024 . Visit allegiancegold.com and connect on YouTube , X , LinkedIn , TikTok , Facebook or Instagram .

