BW Energy: Notification of trade by close associate to primary insider

Oslo, 18 February 2025: BW Energy Limited (the "Company") has been informed that Meridian Finance Limited, a close associate to a primary insider in the Company, has purchased 85,000 bonds in the Company's bond issue BW Energy Limited 24/29 10,00% USD, with ISIN NO0013259663, in the secondary market. Please see the attached notification form for further details.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Brice Morlot, CFO BW Energy

ir@bwenergy.no

Attachment