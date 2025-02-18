Statement on Leonard Peltier’s Release From USP Coleman Federal Prison From Kevin Sharp, Co-Vice Chairman Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

This morning, political activist and Native American community advocate, Leonard Peltier, walked out of prison to return to his home on Turtle Mountain Reservation.

Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight Co-Vice Chairman Kevin Sharp represented Mr. Peltier for 5 years, filing Mr. Peltier’s original clemency petition in December 2019 and refiling it again in 2021, before NDN Collective took over leading the effort. The fight for justice for Leonard Peltier has been in the global spotlight for decades.

Below is a statement from Mr. Sharp, the former Chief Judge of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee.

“Unquestionably, the death of two FBI agents and a young Native American was a tragedy, only further compounded by the nearly 50 years of wrongful incarceration for Leonard Peltier. Misconduct by the government in the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Peltier has been a stain on our system of justice. Leonard's step outside the prison walls today marks a step toward his long overdue freedom and a step toward reconciliation with Native Americans.”

