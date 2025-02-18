REGIONAL SECURITY

GRAND BAIE, MAURITIUS, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX) (the “Company”) notes recent news reports that insurgents have further continued their advance and seized the city of Bukavu, the second largest city in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), following its seizure of the city of Goma in late January. The Company’s mine is located in a remote area and, at this time the Company continues to operate within guidance parameters. As a result of the continued advance of the insurgents, the operating risk profile of the Company has increased and any further significant escalation of the conflict could result in mining operations being affected. The safety of the Company’s employees and contractors and compliance with the DRC and international laws remains its committed focus. The Company is closely monitoring the situation as it continues to progress, and will provide further updates if required.

By order of the Board

Maritz Smith

‎ CEO

‎ Alphamin Resources Corp.

‎ Tel: +230 269 4166

‎ E-mail: msmith@alphaminresources.com

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information in this news release that is not a statement of historical fact constitutes forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation, statements relating to possible interuptions to the Company’s mining operations as a result of civil unrest in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expected results described in forward- looking statements include, but are not limited to: the uncertainty of developments in and the outcome of the current civil unrest and security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo as well as those risk factors set out in the Company’s most recent annual Management Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Alphamin disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.