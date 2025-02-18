ABC Names 2025 Top-Performing US Construction Contractors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associated Builders and Contractors today announced its 2025 Top Performers lists, recognizing its contractor members’ outstanding achievements in safety, quality, inclusion, project excellence and special designations ranked by number of hours worked.

The No. 1 2025 ABC Top Performer by work hours is Turner Industries Group LLC, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; followed by BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama; Brown & Root Industrial Services, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Performance Contractors, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Competition is a healthy constant in the ever-evolving world of construction, and these companies believe fair and open competition based on merit fosters innovation, increases value and delivers results for the betterment of the individual, the industry and the nation,” said Michael Bellaman, president and CEO of ABC. “ABC top performers are the competitive all-stars of construction, with commonalities like ABC’s STEP Safety Management System,® ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, upskilling and education programs, leadership development, technology implementation and more. These contractors win work based on merit. Congratulations to these outstanding contractors for competing on a fair and level playing field, building the nation’s most enduring, innovative, high-quality construction projects and for attracting and retaining the best talent, based on merit.”

Among contractors rated by type of work:

The top general contractor is Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The top trade contractor is MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The top electrical contractor is MMR Constructors Inc., Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The top plumbing/HVAC contractor is TDIndustries Inc., Dallas

The top specialty contractor is Apache Industrial, Houston

The top special designations contractor is Crossland Construction Co. Inc., Columbus, Kansas

The seventh annual ABC Top Performers lists include diverse merit shop businesses large and small, from women-, veteran- and minority-owned businesses and service-disabled firms to disadvantaged business enterprises across the country.

The No. 1 2025 ABC top-performing contractors by market sector are:

Airport: Hensel Phelps, Greeley, Colorado

Balfour Beatty US, Dallas

Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California

BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama

Robins & Mortin, Birmingham, Alabama

Faith Technologies Inc., Menasha, Wisconsin

BL Harbert International, Birmingham, Alabama

Turner Industries Group, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Allan Myers, Worcester, Pennsylvania

M.C. Dean Inc., Tysons Corner, Virginia

Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida

MAREK, Houston

Bergelectric Corp., Carlsbad, California

Chamberlin Roofing & Waterproofing, Houston

Haskell, Jacksonville, Florida

Apache Industrial, Houston

Power Design Inc., St. Petersburg, Florida

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Downers Grove, Illinois

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Downers Grove, Illinois Sports Complex: Brasfield & Gorrie LLC, Birmingham, Alabama

To qualify, Top Performers must achieve Gold status or higher in ABC’s STEP Safety Management System, which helps the best-performing contractors achieve incident rates nearly six times safer than the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics industry average, according to ABC’s Safety Performance Report. The majority of the honorees also must earn ABC’s Accredited Quality Contractor credential, which recognizes excellence in quality, safety performance, talent management—including inclusion, diversity and merit—craft and management education and community relations. Through robust programs like STEP and AQC, ABC Top Performers demonstrate they:

Sustain and grow their businesses, financially and economically

Offer market-competitive compensation, benefit and retirement packages

Commit to industry-leading safety

Commit to workforce development, education and creating career opportunities

Commit to work environments that are inclusive and diverse

Develop opportunities for their employees to achieve their career dreams

Cultivate committed leadership

ABC 2025 Top Performers is presented by these ABC strategic partners: CNA, Milwaukee and United Rentals. View the 2025 Top Performers lists at abc.org/topperformers.