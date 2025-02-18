Fiber-based Packaging Market Size Apex USD 566.88 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fiber-based packaging market size reached US$ 391.00 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around US$ 546.25 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 3.85% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

An Overview and Growth Potential of the Market

Fiber-based packaging refers to eco-friendly packaging made from natural fibers like paper and paperboard, cardboard, and molded pulp. Its optimal characteristics, such as excellent durability and stiffness with lightweight composition, make it ideal for protecting delicate items.

This packaging is preferred for its recyclable and biodegradable nature. This packaging adapts to various consumer goods, from electronic to food items. The fiber-based packaging market is rapidly growing due to the rising demand for sustainable solutions. Consumer goods manufacturers favored this packaging because of its water and temperature resistance characteristics.

Fiber-based Packaging Market Trends

Growing Need for Eco-Friendly Packaging: With the growing concerns about environmental sustainability, the demand for eco-friendly packaging is rising at a rapid pace. Bans on single-use plastic have encouraged businesses as well as consumers to shift toward sustainable packaging solutions . In addition, rising concerns about packaging waste disposal drive the market growth.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce businesses has increased the demand for packaging solutions that adapt to various products and provide enhanced protection during shipping. This significantly increased the adoption of fiber-based packaging like corrugated boxes and cartons due to their high strength, durability, and ability to withstand pressure, further providing enhanced protection during transportation.

With the growing concerns about food safety, there is a high adoption rate of sustainable packaging in the food & beverage industry. Paper-based cartons, molded pulp trays, and biodegradable food containers are becoming increasingly popular to deliver food items. Since plastic packaging can react with food items and make them contaminated, food manufacturers are increasingly shifting toward green packaging. The rapid expansion of food delivery businesses and the rising adoption of packaged, ready-to-eat food items boost the growth of the market.

The rising demand for customized packaging contributes to market expansion. The fiber-based packaging can be tailored with prints due to their easy printability, enabling brands to create attractive packaging and catering to varying consumers' needs.

Insights from Key Regions

North America's Sustain Dominance in the Fiber-based Packaging Market

North America dominated the market with a significant share in 2024. This is mainly due to its vast industrial base. The U.S. and Canadian governments have implemented stringent regulations on plastic waste management, encouraging businesses to shift toward eco-friendly packaging. Environmental sustainability remains a top priority, driven by growing awareness about the negative impact of plastic waste.

Due to busy lifestyles, there is a high adoption of packaged, ready-to-cook food. This, in turn, boosts the adoption of eco-friendly, fiber-based packaging. The rising trend of online shopping also supports the market in the region. Moreover, the presence of many leading packaging manufacturing companies leads to the increased production of sustainable packaging, contributing to regional market growth.

In June 2024, ProAmpac introduced its fiber-based Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) RAP Sandwich Wedge in the North American market. This fiber-based packaging is mainly designed for food items such as sandwiches and wraps.





Rapid E-commerce Growth Support Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the market due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce businesses. As e-commerce businesses expand, the number of deliveries also expands, and so does the need for packaging solutions. The increasing industrialization in countries like India, China, and South Korea further contributes to regional market growth. Moreover, rising government initiatives aimed at reducing packaging waste and the growing emphasis on sustainable practices encourage businesses to adopt green packaging.

There is a steady growth in the acceptance of packaged foods and ready-to-eat meals. Due to rising disposable incomes, consumers increasingly prefer purchasing products from online retail stores, boosting the demand for packaging solutions. In addition, bans on single-use plastic packaging, stringent environmental regulations, and the rapid expansion of the food & beverage, electronics, and cosmetics industries significantly boost the growth of the market in the coming years. Regional packaging companies are also expanding their operations throughout the region to cater to consumers’ varying needs

Fiber-based Packaging Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements

Advancements in packaging technologies improve the quality and performance of fiber-based packaging. Innovations in the design and production process further make these packaging solutions more cost-effective. Integrating AI technologies in packaging manufacturing processes automates various tasks and reduces human errors.

This, in turn, reduces waste generation and enhances production output. In addition, the demand for smart packaging solutions is increasing, creating immense opportunities in the market. Integrating sensors and RFID tags enables the real-time monitoring of packaged products, ensuring that products are shipped safely to consumers.

Fiber-based Packaging Market Segmentation

By material type, the corrugated segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Corrugated material is commonly utilized for producing fiber-based packaging because of its high strength and durability, which makes it suitable for packaging purposes. Corrugated materials such as fiberboards offer superior product protection throughout the shipping and handling process.

By material source, the recycled fiber segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. Reducing the production of new paper and fiber materials helps lower carbon emissions, thereby making recycled fiber a more environmentally friendly choice for packaging. This reduces manufacturing costs, subsequently lowering manufacturers' final packaged products' prices.

By product type, the corrugated boxes segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Corrugated boxes offer superior protection, making them ideal options for packaging a wide range of products. The use of corrugated boxes as secondary packaging is increasing in various end-use industries, including consumer electronics, healthcare, and households, contributing to segmental growth.

the corrugated boxes segment dominated the market and is expected to grow at a steady growth rate during the forecast period. Corrugated boxes offer superior protection, making them ideal options for packaging a wide range of products. The use of corrugated boxes as , including consumer electronics, healthcare, and households, contributing to segmental growth. By end-user, the food & beverages segment led the market in 2024. This is mainly due to the increased consumption of packaged frozen and ready-to-eat meals. The rapid expansion of the food manufacturing businesses further supports segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape

The market continues to evolve rapidly as various market players are making efforts to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging. Key players operating in the fiber-based packaging market include UFP Technologies Inc., Bumaga BV, Oji Fibre Solutions, WestRock Company, Ahlstrom Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Pratt Industries Inc., KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp., Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG, Rengo Co. Ltd., Mondi Group, AR Packaging Group AB, BillerudKorsnäs AB, USA Corrugated Inc., ESCO Technologies Inc., Brodrene Hartmann A/S, International Paper Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, and Georgia-Pacific LLC.

In January 2025, Nefab announced that its innovative fiber-based packaging solution, EdgePak Collar, has been awarded the prestigious WorldStar Award 2025. Johan Tegell, Group Strategic Product Director at Nefab, said, “Switching to our EdgePak Collar for one-way flows enables our customers to reduce CO2 emissions by 50%."

Recent Developments

In October 2024, Yangi revealed its fiber-based food tray as an alternative to conventional plastic food trays. Food manufacturers can use this product for ready meals, meat trays, and takeaway applications due to its renewable FSC fiber construction.

Yangi revealed its fiber-based food tray as an alternative to conventional plastic food trays. Food manufacturers can use this product for ready meals, meat trays, and takeaway applications due to its renewable FSC fiber construction. In November 2023, Huhtamaki introduced fiber-based egg cartons in the U.S. These cartons are made from 100% recycled materials.

Huhtamaki introduced fiber-based egg cartons in the U.S. These cartons are made from 100% recycled materials. In September 2023, At PACK Expo 2023, Rypax and CelluComp introduced a completely fiber-based bottle prototype for food and beverage and cosmetic producers.

At PACK Expo 2023, Rypax and CelluComp introduced a completely fiber-based bottle prototype for food and beverage and cosmetic producers. In August 2023, Ahlstrom collaborated with the Paper People and introduced Fiber-based Frozen Food Packaging. This new fiber-based recyclable packaging line is an alternative to fossil-based plastic and films.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Kraft Paper

Corrugated

Molded Pulp

Boxboard/Cartonboard

By Material Source

Recycled Fiber

Virgin Fiber

By Product Type

Corrugated Boxes

Cartoons

Bags & Pouches

Clamshell

Others



By End-user

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

E-commerce

Others



By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa



