Benevis Recognizes Gum Disease Awareness Month: Highlighting the Importance of Proper Gum Health and the Long-term Risks of Periodontal Disease

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, joins its oral health industry peers in recognition of February’s Gum Disease Awareness Month, a global effort to raise public awareness and prevention measures for the disease. The prevalence of periodontal disease impacts 42% of the U.S. population, and people with it have a higher risk of severe health conditions like a heart attack or stroke. Benevis aims to reverse the impact while encouraging patients to take an active role in oral healthcare through daily hygiene, regular dental visits, diagnosis, and treatment.

Gum disease, also known as gingivitis and periodontitis, is an infection of the gums that is typically caused by poor oral hygiene. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47% of adults aged 30 years and older have some form of periodontal disease with the rate increasing to 70% for those over 65 years and older. For children, approximately 50% have periodontal disease caused by a buildup of plaque and bacteria on the teeth and gums. People can live with gum disease for years without noticing any symptoms, yet the longer-term consequences of untreated conditions ranging from tooth loss to chronic health issues remain. While all patients with gum disease are at risk for developing health issues, 60% of people who live below 100% of the poverty level or have diabetes are more likely to develop periodontal disease.

As the most common form of gum disease, gingivitis is the mildest with symptoms of red, swollen gums that bleed easily. The condition is preventable and reversible with good oral hygiene that includes brushing twice daily, flossing, and regular professional dental treatments. Periodontitis is a more serious type of gum disease that involves bone loss around teeth and is the leading cause of tooth loss. While a more severe condition, the long-term consequences can be managed and slowed down with proper professional dental care. Consistent dental screenings and oral care are more important than ever with gum disease linked to diabetes and cardiovascular health issues.

“Gum disease is one of the most prevalent oral health issues, which only becomes more common with age. Risk factors ranging from smoking, diabetes, and certain genetics to socioeconomic factors increase the likelihood of developing the disease, but proper preventive dental care can have a profound impact on keeping the condition at bay,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, DDS, chief dental officer for Benevis. “During Gum Disease Awareness Month, Benevis is shining a light on the prevalence of the condition and reinforcing our commitment to connect underserved patients with the necessary oral health resources to ensure gum health throughout their lives.”

Benevis is committed to delivering on its mission to improve patients' lives by changing the paradigm of dental health in the U.S. During its 1.4 million patient visits each year, Benevis dental professionals deliver preventive care to minimize the risk of developing gum diseases, conduct screenings to identify early stages of the condition, and if detected, treat patients to help minimize longer-term oral health impacts. By providing the highest quality care to approximately five million children and adults, Benevis care teams strive to educate patients about the importance of practicing good oral hygiene habits and seeking routine cleanings.

To learn more about their work advocating for the importance of proper gum health, please visit https://benevis.com/.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.