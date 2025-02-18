Hampton Products Transforms Access Control for Retrofit, Multifamily Communities with Access IQ™

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Products will launch AccessIQ, a smart access control system designed for retrofitting small to mid-size multifamily communities, on March 1, 2025. The system offers advanced technology solutions for property managers and modern smart lock convenience for tenants.

AccessIQ aims to reduce operational costs, simplify tenant transitions, and eliminate the use of traditional mechanical key management. It was developed to address common challenges faced by property owners, managers, and tenants with a focus on simplicity, affordability and efficiency.

Key Features of AccessIQ:

Multiple Access Options: Supports Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, key cards, PIN codes, mobile app, and mechanical keys for flexibility.

Supports Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, key cards, PIN codes, mobile app, and mechanical keys for flexibility. Web-Based Management Portal: Allows property managers to monitor and control access from anywhere and manage property issues remotely.

Allows property managers to monitor and control access from anywhere and manage property issues remotely. Real-Time Connectivity, Remote Lock/Unlock, No Wi-Fi Required: Offers real-time updates and activity logs providing ease and security for property managers and tenants alike, without the need for Wi-Fi.

Offers real-time updates and activity logs providing ease and security for property managers and tenants alike, without the need for Wi-Fi. Rechargeable Battery Technology: Provides up to a year of battery life on a single charge, reducing replacement costs and waste.

Provides up to a year of battery life on a single charge, reducing replacement costs and waste. AccessIQ Deadbolt and Passage Lever: Available in various finishes and styles, suitable for tenant units and common areas.

Available in various finishes and styles, suitable for tenant units and common areas. Easy Installation: Requires no wiring or external integrators, making it ideal for retrofitting older properties.

“With AccessIQ, we are bringing a solution that not only meets the unique needs of these often-overlooked communities but also sets a new standard for access control systems in terms of security, convenience, and cost-effectiveness,” said Greg Gluchowski, President & CEO. “Our goal is to empower property managers and simultaneously enhance the living experience for tenants by offering a smart, reliable and easy-to-install system.”

The launch of AccessIQ follows extensive beta testing where property managers described the system as a “game-changer” for their properties seeking modern, efficient access control solutions. It eliminates the need for costly locksmith services and late-night lockout calls, offering real-time access management through a robust web portal and mobile app. It also enables seamless access control updates to support tenant transition and new tenant acquisition.

About AccessIQ

AccessIQ provides innovative property management solutions dedicated to improving the safety, security, and efficiency of multifamily communities through innovative technology and superior customer service.

For more information about AccessIQ and its upcoming launch, visit AccessIQ.com.

About Hampton Products

Hampton Products is a leading U.S. provider of both residential and commercial security and door hardware, builder's hardware, cargo management, and portable security products. Founded in 1973, Hampton Products are sold in North America under Brinks, Keeper, Universal Hardware, and Wright Products brands. For more information, please visit HamptonProducts.com.



