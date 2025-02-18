The Feedback Group Unveils Study: Supermarkets Lead in Online Grocery Satisfaction as Delivery Grows and AI Gains Traction with Shoppers

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Feedback Group, a leader in providing actionable stakeholder insights, today released its latest national study of 1,230 online grocery shoppers, uncovering key findings in consumer habits, channel performance, and areas for improvement in the online grocery shopping experience.

Supermarkets lead all channels in overall satisfaction with online food shopping.

Online Grocery Shopping is Here to Stay—With Delivery Gaining Ground

The research confirms that online grocery shopping is firmly entrenched in consumer behavior, with 79% of shoppers planning to maintain or increase their online shopping over the next year.

Additionally, the study highlights a shift in how consumers receive their orders. Delivery (52%) surpassed pickup (48%), a signal that shoppers continue to prioritize convenience.

Another key finding: nearly half (48%) of respondents say they are spending more of their grocery budget online than they did last year. At the same time, 90% of online shoppers also shop at a physical food store.

Supermarkets Continue to Set the Standard for Online Shopping Satisfaction

When rating their most recent online shopping experience, consumers gave supermarkets the highest satisfaction score (4.45 on a five-point scale), ahead of other channels including Amazon (4.32), mass retailers (4.25), club stores (4.18), value retailers (4.01), and dollar stores (3.68).

“Supermarkets continue to lead the way in online grocery satisfaction, demonstrating strong execution in convenience, fulfillment, and service,” said Brian Numainville, Principal at The Feedback Group. “As a channel, supermarket investments in e-commerce capabilities have clearly paid off, but there’s still room for improvement.”

Generational Satisfaction Gaps Persist

Older shoppers continue to be more satisfied with online grocery shopping than younger generations. Boomers (4.36) rated their experience highest, followed by Gen X (4.26), while Millennials (4.16) and Gen Z shoppers (4.05) were less satisfied. This generational divide suggests that younger shoppers, who are more accustomed to seamless digital experiences across industries, may have higher expectations for online grocery services. Retailers should focus on personalization and enhanced usability to better cater to Millennials and Gen Z.

Technology’s Role Expands: AI and Voice Shopping Gain Traction

Retailers looking to stay ahead should take note of shifting consumer preferences for AI-driven shopping features and voice technology:

19% of online grocery shoppers used AI-powered features like chatbots and smart shopping lists in their most recent order.





46% of shoppers said they would be interested in using voice commands to add items to their cart if their online grocery provider offered the feature.

"Shoppers are gradually becoming more comfortable with AI-powered tools, and the demand for voice shopping capabilities is growing,” Numainville continued. “Retailers who integrate these technologies thoughtfully can enhance convenience and drive stronger customer loyalty.”

Key Challenges: Product Availability and Order Accuracy Still Need Improvement

While consumers appreciate the convenience of online shopping, product availability, order accuracy, and confidence in fresh department quality remain major pain points:

30% of shoppers did not receive all the items they ordered, with 11% stating they still wound-up needing something they ordered.





Confidence in fresh produce quality lags behind other grocery categories, with only 73% of shoppers expressing confidence in the quality of produce ordered online, and produce is also the category with the highest percentage of falling short of the highest quality standard.

“Consumers rely on online grocery shopping for convenience, but when key items are missing or fresh produce quality falls short, it erodes trust,” said Doug Madenberg, Chief Listening Officer at The Feedback Group. “Retailers must enhance inventory accuracy and quality control, particularly in fresh categories, to deliver a more reliable and satisfying experience.”

Consumers Are Willing to Pay More for Faster Service and Sustainable Packaging

The study also revealed consumer preferences that online retailers can capitalize on:

44% of shoppers would pay an extra fee for guaranteed two-hour delivery.





25% of shoppers said sustainable/recyclable packaging is very important for their online orders.





50% of shoppers noticed new items to try while shopping online.

These insights suggest shoppers value speed, sustainability, and product discovery—areas where retailers can create differentiation and justify premium service tiers.

The full research findings are available to supermarket retailers, distributors, and other food industry companies. Please visit feedbackgroup.com for more information.





