Cold Pain Therapy Market Size to Advance USD 3.70 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold pain therapy market size was valued at USD 2.49 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 3.56 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview

Cryotherapy, another name for cold therapy, uses cold to numb pain, reduce inflammation, and encourage healing. Many common pain problems can be treated with cold treatment. It works quite well for more common ailments, including muscle soreness, sprains, strains, and daily aches, but it is not recommended for deep tissue or chronic pain. The rise in sports-related injuries is the primary factor propelling the cold pain therapy market's expansion. Sports-related and leisure equipment-related injuries accounted for 3.7 million ER visits in 2023. Exercise, cycling, and basketball are the activities most commonly linked to injuries.

Additionally, because older people are more likely to fall and sustain injuries, the growing number of elderly populations raises the demand for cold pain relief goods. Furthermore, the rise in the number of major market participants and the tactics they employ—such as partnerships between pharmaceutical firms, producers of medical equipment, and healthcare providers—can spur innovation and advance the creation of fresh approaches to cold pain treatment. As a result, these collaborations can lead to the release of more focused and efficient goods, which would increase the market share of cold pain treatment.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Rise in sports injuries.

Common injuries to the muscles, bones, or soft tissues that arise during physical activity are referred to as sports injuries. They consist of fractures, sprains, and strains. The age group with the highest injury rate is 15–24 years old; males are more likely than females to sustain injuries (276,377 males vs. 206,381 females), 90% of injury victims receive treatment in emergency rooms before being released, and the number of injuries related to exercise and exercise equipment increased by 8% in 2023 (482,886 injuries in 2023 compared to 445,642 injuries in 2022).

Geriatric population growth

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that 93% of road fatalities worldwide occur in poor and middle-income nations, even though these nations own more than 60% of all cars. The market is growing as a result of a rise in traffic accidents and the rising usage of over-the-counter (OTC) products. Mostly affecting persons over 60, osteoarthritis and associated orthopedic problems are aging-related disorders. Growth is, therefore, being driven by an older population and a rise in the need for pain treatment products.

Opportunities in the Cold Pain Therapy Market

In October 2024, with the support of a $8 million investment from the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Sprint for Women's Health, researchers at Children's National Hospital want to change this with a novel tool that can accurately assess pain.



Regional Insights

Consumer awareness is driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the cold pain therapy market in 2024. North America retains a sizable stake due to elements including more consumer knowledge and the accessibility of cutting-edge product technology, like motorized and non-motorized cold pain therapy devices. In addition, during the course of the projection period, the market is anticipated to expand due to the aging population and the high number of patients with back pain and other ailments. The Population Reference Bureau released a fact sheet predicting that by 2050, there will be 95 million Americans, about twice as many as there were in 2020 (52 million). The percentage of the population that is 65 years of age or older may increase from 16 to 23 percent.

It is anticipated that the prevalence of osteoporosis will rise in the U.S. as the number of old and obese people rises. Similarly, the presence of significant corporations with wide distribution networks is anticipated to drive expansion in North America.

Approximately 30 million kids and teenagers play organized sports in the U.S., and over 3.5 million injuries occur there annually. Every year, about 3.5 million kids under the age of 14 suffer injuries while practicing sports or engaging in leisure activities.

The rise in geriatric population is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing cold pain therapy market during the forecast period. The need for pain treatment solutions is rising in nations like China, India, and Japan. Cold treatment is becoming more popular in this area due to rising healthcare expenditure, an increased emphasis on the elderly, and chronic pain disorders. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to develop even faster due to the growing cost of cold therapy equipment and its accessibility via Internet platforms. This area offers cold pain therapy businesses a lot of investment potential due to its sizable untapped client base and growing middle class.

Market Segmentation

By product, the OTC products segment led the cold pain therapy market in 2024. Over-the-counter medications are those that you can get without a prescription from your physician or other healthcare professional. Aches, pains, itches, diarrhea, colds, fevers, coughing, and many other minor health conditions can be effectively treated with over-the-counter (OTC) drugs.

By product, the prescription products segment is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. A prescription medication is one that can only be given to a patient with a written prescription from a licensed healthcare provider. The biggest advantage of taking medication as directed is improved health outcomes.

By application, the orthopedic conditions segment dominated the cold pain therapy market in 2024. In postoperative care, cryotherapy is frequently utilized for both open and arthroscopic orthopedic surgeries. Cold compression therapy is believed to be most effective when used practically immediately after an injury or at the end of an operation because its effects wane with time.

By application, the post-trauma therapy segment is estimated to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. After an injury, cold therapy is highly acclaimed for its ability to reduce pain, edema, and inflammation. Healthcare professionals are increasingly suggesting it in post-trauma rehabilitation as more people become aware of its advantages for accelerating healing. The rising number of accidents and sports injuries further increases the need for cold pain therapy solutions.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the cold pain therapy market in 2024. This is backed by the vital role that hospital pharmacies play in providing specialized pain relief. By providing access to a variety of cold therapy products, they ensure compliance with stringent safety and effectiveness standards. As more medical experts become aware of the benefits of cold treatment for the healing process after surgery and injuries, the demand for these products continues to rise.

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Convenience, reduced prices, a greater selection of products, privacy, and accessibility are just a few benefits of e-pharmacies. Working with developers who have medical backgrounds is crucial for companies thinking about getting into the e-pharmacy market.

Competitive Landscape

3M, Artica Systems, Aspen Medical Products, Breg, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., CSA Medical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Medline Industries, NICE Recovery Systems, Olympic Cryo, Performance Health, and Romsons Group of Industries.

Recent Developments

In June 2024, India's top pain relief company, Moov, introduced 'Moov Cool,' a ground-breaking invention based on cold therapy. The new medication, which is infused with menthol's cooling properties, is intended to provide relief from joint and muscular discomfort resulting from sprains, strains, injuries, and muscle soreness that comes with leading an active lifestyle.

In August 2023, Therabody, which is well-known for its massager, just released a new health item. The RecoveryTherm Cube provides immediate hot and cold therapy and retails for $149. A press release claims that the gadget maximizes recuperation, minimizes inflammation and muscular soreness, and eases aches and pains.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

OTC Products Gels, Ointments & Creams Sprays & Foams Patches Roll-ons Cold Packs Others

Prescription Products Motorized Devices Non-motorized Devices



By Application

Orthopedic Conditions

Post-trauma Therapy

Post-operative Therapy

Sports Medicine

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

E-commerce

Retail Pharmacies



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





