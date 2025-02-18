Freight Transportation Management Market Size Poised to Hit USD 86.52 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global freight transportation management market size was valued at USD 33.93 billion in 2025 and is predicted to hit around USD 77.97 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Automotive a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Freight Transportation Management

Freight transport management involves developing various strategies to enhance the efficiency of freight and commercial transportation. This management approach aims to lower costs for shippers while taking into account societal costs such as congestion and pollution effects. It assists shippers in selecting the most appropriate transportation mode.

For example, rail and maritime transport are much more efficient for long distances compared to trucking. It aids in optimizing routing and scheduling to improve load factors and cut down on freight vehicle mileage. Additionally, it facilitates the implementation of fleet management programs that utilize appropriately sized vehicles for each journey, minimize vehicle mileage, and ensure that fleet vehicles are run and maintained in a way that reduces external costs.



Additionally, the rise of e-commerce and entrepreneurial initiatives has driven an increased need for specialized freight transportation and supply chain execution capabilities. Shippers benefit from securing freight transportation services as it leads to lower logistics, inventory, and fixed costs.

Globalization has prompted many companies to outsource their freight transportation operations, as they find it challenging to manage global supply chain activities. Cargo transport firms offer enhanced and innovative methods to improve service efficiency, providing benefits such as reduced capital expenditures, door-to-door delivery, adaptability, and a lower risk of damage during shipping.

The ability to monitor different products and shipments while they are being transported gives e-commerce companies a comprehensive perspective on their inventory and operations, thereby impacting the demand for freight transportation services. Additionally, managing products in transit, reducing disturbances, offering timely status updates, and mitigating risks enable shippers to enhance customer service and manage expenses effectively. Consequently, it is expected that the supply chain will experience significant growth thanks to adequate visibility.

Major Trends in the Freight Transportation Management Market

Technological Advancement: Technological innovations are reshaping the Global Freight Transport Management Market Sector by introducing cutting-edge solutions like IoT, AI, and big data analytics. These technologies facilitate real-time monitoring and visibility of shipments, enabling businesses to make more informed choices.

Efficient Supply Chain Solutions: The Global Freight Transport Management Market Sector is largely propelled by the growing demand for efficient supply chain solutions in an increasingly dynamic global economy. As companies expand, the intricacy of managing logistics and transportation rises accordingly. Organizations need integrated freight transport management systems to streamline routes, cut costs, and enhance overall efficiency.

The freight transportation management market is experiencing growth due to government initiatives aimed at promoting international trade. Furthermore, the advantages of freight transportation management in optimizing costs and routes are driving the demand for these services in the market. E-Commerce Growth: The globalization of trade and the swift rise of e-commerce are vital factors fueling the Global Freight Transport Management Market Sector. With the expansion of international trade, logistics and transportation services are under growing pressure to deliver efficiency, speed, and reliability. E-commerce leaders require sophisticated freight solutions to oversee their vast supply chains, resulting in a higher adoption of freight transport management systems.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Leadership to Continue with Advanced Technologies

North America is currently dominating the overall market and is projected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period, largely due to the presence of major freight solution providers, logistics companies, and e-commerce leaders in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, ongoing advancements and adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence, near-field communication, and machine learning are driving market expansion. The incorporation of Machine-to-Machine (M2M), mobile, and cloud technologies has significantly improved operational efficiencies across transportation sectors. The U.S. is expected to continue being the market leader during the forecast period, driven by the widespread adoption of freight transport services in the manufacturing, retail, and e-commerce industries.

Recently, the United Parcel Service of America, Inc. became a member of the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BITA), a forum focused on establishing standards and education regarding blockchain technology in the freight industry. This initiative has enabled the company to develop its smart logistics network.



Rapid Industrial Growth to Support Asia Pacific’s Market

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow considerably during the forecast period, with the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projected. This growth is due to promising opportunities within the automotive, packaging, pharmaceutical, and various other industrial sectors in the region. The establishment of new manufacturing facilities, fueled by government incentives, low labor costs, and the availability of land supported by large consumer markets, is expected to further bolster the Asia-Pacific freight transport market.

According to the Ministry of Transport in China, the transport sector is aiming to keep a reliable and efficient logistics supply chain, with the completion of significant tasks in 12 designated categories by 2023. China’s freight transportation management system market holds the largest share globally.



Market Opportunity

Integration Of Advanced Technologies

The incorporation of digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the Internet of Things is reshaping conventional freight transport management into a more efficient and responsive system capable of satisfying customer demands. The rising trend of digital transformation is accelerating the adoption of Cloud-Based solutions, making them a crucial component in the market. As companies aim for greater efficiency and enhanced data analytics, the shift towards these contemporary solutions continues to impact the revenue of the Global Freight Transport Management Market. The growth in this segment indicates a growing preference for integrated technology solutions, fostering innovation and improving global supply chain performance.

In February 2023, IBS Software finalized its acquisition of Accenture Freight and Logistics Software (AFLS). This strategic move further strengthens IBS Software's role as a leading technology provider in the air freight sector. By integrating additional solutions and sharing a unified vision for innovation and transformation of business models, this acquisition will allow IBS Software to enhance its capabilities in the freight and logistics domain.



Freight Transportation Management Market Segmentation

By offering, the service sector captured the largest revenue share. This service offering can be categorized into managed services, business services, and system integration. The growth in this segment is primarily due to the rising demand for freight management services that facilitate efficient and cost-effective delivery of freight and completion of the supply chain.

By mode of transport, the roadways segment generated a substantial revenue share and is anticipated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period due to its ability to provide the fastest door-to-door services for short distances. Furthermore, it promotes cost efficiency by requiring lower capital investment compared to alternative transportation modes.

By vertical, the retail & e-commerce segment held a significant share of revenue and is expected to sustain its dominance in the market during the forecast period, driven by the increase in cross-border e-commerce sales and a growing freight transport market. Freight transportation in the retail & e-commerce sector encompasses the movement of goods such as groceries, electronics, personal care items, furniture, and clothing.



Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players competing in the freight transportation management market are CEVA Logistics, FedEx, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Deutsche Post AG, DB Schenker, XPO Logistics, Schneider National, Inc., Oracle, SAP SE. These players are providing innovative transportation solutions to meet the growing demand for freight transportation management systems.

DB Schenker is recognized as a major entity in the Global Freight Transport Management Market, primarily because of its vast global network and wide-ranging service options. The company has cemented its market position through a mix of strategic alliances and a varied portfolio that encompasses air, ocean, and land transportation services.

XPO Logistics is a significant contributor to the Global Freight Transport Management Market by leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize its logistics operations. The company has built a reputation for being innovative, emphasizing data-driven solutions that enhance efficiency throughout the supply chain. With its extensive transportation network, XPO Logistics provides adaptable and efficient freight solutions, ensuring it caters to the diverse requirements of its clients across various sectors.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Redwood Logistics and FreightWaves formed a partnership to seamlessly integrate SONAR into Oracle Transportation Management (OTM). This collaboration enables OTM users to directly incorporate SONAR data into their processes, greatly improving decision-making during carrier offers and tendering activities. This integration between FreightWaves and Redwood Logistics ensures that TMS end users, operations managers, and logistics analysts have immediate access to vital information.

In March 2023, CEVA Logistics, ENGIE, and SANEF collaborated to establish an ambitious alliance focused on decarbonizing road freight transport. As part of this pioneering initiative, called "Coolbration," a network of low-carbon energy truck terminals will be strategically developed and managed along major motorways in Europe to enable the transportation of goods. This progressive strategy also tackles the challenges faced by electric trucks, such as their limited range and charging needs, by adjusting them to fit this innovative system.

In June 2024, DP World Logistics revealed its international air freight forwarding service. By incorporating air freight services, DP World Logistics aims to offer a comprehensive range of logistical options.

In May 2023, Manhattan Associates announced the introduction of its revamped Manhattan Active Yard Management solution. This step aligns with the company's broader goal of achieving an integrated supply chain. The new yard management solution is designed to work in harmony with Manhattan Associates' top warehouse and transportation management solutions, all functioning on a single, cloud-native platform.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Offering

Solution

Freight Transportation Cost Management

Freight Mobility Solution

Freight Security & Monitoring System

Freight Information Management System

Fleet Tracking & Maintenance Solution

Freight Operational Management Solutions

Freight 3PL Solution

Warehouse Management System

Services

By Mode of Transport

Railways

Roadways

Seaways

Airways

By Vertical

Retail & E-commerce

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Pharmaceuticals

Energy

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



