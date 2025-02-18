Keratin Market to Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2032 Owing to Increasing Demand for Hair and Skin Care Products | Exclusive Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, the size of the Keratin Market was worth USD 1.6 billion in 2023, and is predicted to be worth USD 2.7 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2024-2032. The keratin market is rapidly growing owing to the increasing consumer inclination towards hair and skin care products such as keratin-infused products.





Key Companies:

BASF SE

Keraplast

Proteina

Rejuvenol

MakingCosmetics Inc.

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Greentech

Keratin Express

Clariant

Kerline Srl

Roxlor

NutriScience Innovations LLC

Keratin Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.1% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type (Alpha-Keratin, Beta-Keratin)

• By Product (Hydrolyzed, Others)

• By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food & Beverages, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Others) Key Drivers • Rising Consumer Demand for Keratin-Infused Hair Care Products Drives Market Growth and Innovation

• Growing Preference for Natural and Organic Ingredients Boosts Demand for Keratin-Based Hair Care Products

By Type: Alpha-keratin accounted for 65% of the total market share in the keratin market in 2023.

The naturally occurring alpha-keratin has been proven to strengthen and repair and has become a go-to ingredient for consumers. It is often included in hair products, especially those aimed to regain the condition of the hair. With brands like Kerastase not only incorporating alpha-keratin into existing products but launching entirely new ones based on the ingredient, too — the substance is now more mainstream than ever.

By Product: The hydrolyzed keratin segment dominated the keratin market in 2023 and accounted for 70% market share.

Hydrolyzed keratin is the common form used as it is easy to be absorbed in hair care products. Hydrolyzed keratin has beneficial properties of penetrating the scalp and hair shaft to form a protective layer that is lost when the hair becomes damaged. Launched in March 2023, L'Oréal's new hydrolyzed keratin blended shampoo and conditioner received good customer feedback, because it helped repair their hair.

By Application: The personal care and cosmetics segment dominated with a market share of over 80%.

Keratin helps hair and skin grow healthy and strong, making it increasingly pervasive in beauty products. An illustration of how the global personal care player, Pantene had launched, a keratin-infused hair care line back in August 2023 in line with the expanding market demand for keratin products and the overall growth of the global keratin market.

North America accounted for the largest share of around 38% of total revenue in 2023.

This growth is mainly attributed to the rise in consumer inclination toward hair and skin care products. With a growing interest in hair and skin health in the region, more consumers are opting for keratin-based remedies. The market growth is driven by the enhanced accessibility to keratin products due to the dominant presence of both small and large-scale manufacturers.

Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The growth in demand for keratin products in this region can be attributed to the rising popularity of hair styling treatments and keratin-based hair straightening solutions. The demand for keratin products is increasing in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. The ample presence of both local and global manufacturers in the region also contributes to the market growth.

