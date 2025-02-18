Allergy Immunotherapy Market Size to Climb USD 4.50 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global allergy immunotherapy market size was valued at USD 1.95 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 4.14 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Market Overview and Key Statistics

Allergies can be treated using allergen immunotherapy. It entails giving the patient progressively higher dosages of an allergen. Tolerance to the allergen is increased as a result. Increasing tolerance lessens or gets rid of allergy symptoms. Immunotherapy may help prevent future allergies as well as lessen the symptoms of existing ones. Additionally, it may halt the evolution of allergic illnesses, such as asthma, eczema, and allergic rhinitis (hay fever). By preventing the allergic reaction that triggers symptoms, it can aid in the management of asthma.

The widespread impacts of urbanization and industrialization are to blame for the growth in asthma prevalence globally, which is a serious global health issue. Over 260 million people worldwide suffer from asthma, one of the most prevalent chronic non-communicable illnesses. It causes over 450,000 deaths per year, the majority of which are avoidable.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Rise in allergies

In both industrialized and developing nations, allergic disorders constitute a major issue. The World Health Organization estimates that between 30 and 40 percent of people suffer from one or more allergy disorders. There are 400 million cases of allergic rhinitis, 300 million cases of asthma, and 250 million cases of food allergies worldwide. With over 40 million new cases diagnosed annually, asthma has become much more common in both industrialized and developing nations in recent decades. Up to 4 billion individuals worldwide are expected to suffer from atopic dermatitis, allergic rhinitis, or asthma by 2050. Patients' quality of life is negatively impacted by allergic disorders, which also place a heavy strain on healthcare systems. The yearly cost of fighting allergy disorders in Europe exceeds EUR 150 billion.

Growing research and development

Over the past 30 years, new techniques and innovative compounds have been created to enhance AIT. At the moment, new variations of this treatment include allergoids, which are recombinant allergens based on certain epitopes or combined with immunological adjuvants (often referred to as hypoallergenic immunotherapy) and even administered through novel ways. Recently, efforts have been undertaken to use monoclonal antibodies to increase immunotherapy's flexibility and efficacy. In the near future, customized AIT tailored to specific allergic patients is anticipated to emerge thanks to proteomic-based miniaturized technologies that enable more precise, quick, and simple identification of allergic sensitization.

Opportunities in the Allergy Immunotherapy Market

In June 2024 , ALK said that its 2028 financial goals and new company strategy, Allergy+, had been approved by the Board of Directors. The goal of Allergy+ is to bolster ALK's position as a pioneer in allergy immunotherapy.

, ALK said that its 2028 financial goals and new company strategy, Allergy+, had been approved by the Board of Directors. The goal of Allergy+ is to bolster ALK's position as a pioneer in allergy immunotherapy. In February 2023, to spread awareness of its allergy therapy, a Denver firm raised $2 million. A Denver physician was motivated to start his own business by the epidemic trend of remote allergy care. The goal of the treatment is to gradually desensitize the patient's immune system.

Regional Insights

The rise in allergy cases is driving Europe.

Europe held the largest share of the allergy immunotherapy market in 2024. The main causes include a high prevalence of allergies, a state-of-the-art healthcare system, and proactive regulations. Due to the region's relatively high prevalence of allergic illnesses, especially respiratory allergies like hay fever and asthma, there is a considerable need for long-term, efficient treatment options like immunotherapy. European nations enjoy strong healthcare systems that are supported by extensive insurance coverage, which frequently includes allergy immunotherapies, and are well-equipped to deliver cutting-edge treatments. Several European nations have led the way in the study and creation of novel immunotherapy therapies, and Europe has also been at the forefront of the acceptance of cutting-edge medical techniques.

In Europe, allergies are the most prevalent chronic illness. Up to 20% of allergy sufferers have a severe, incapacitating version of their illness. By the end of 2025, half of the EU's population is expected to be afflicted by chronic allergy disorders, which already affect over 150 million Europeans. According to estimates, the EU's preventable indirect costs of improperly treating allergies vary from 55 to 151 billion euros annually.

The rise in R&D expenditure is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing allergy immunotherapy market during the forecast period. due to a rise in the prevalence of allergies, heightened awareness of healthcare issues, and significant R&D expenditures. There is a larger need for efficient therapies as a result of the rise in allergy conditions, including asthma and allergic rhinitis, brought on by urbanization and shifting lifestyles. Healthcare professionals are more inclined to suggest immunotherapy as more people learn about its advantages, which will boost market expansion.

Access to allergy treatments and advancements is further enhanced by government efforts and pharmaceutical company collaborations. The adoption of contemporary therapy options is made possible by rising healthcare spending brought on by the region's growing middle class. Additionally, two other factors propelling market expansion are the development of healthcare infrastructure and the rise in the number of immunologists and allergists in nations like China and India. All things considered, Asia Pacific is now the market leader for allergy immunotherapy due to the combination of rising allergy rates and easier access to healthcare.

Market Segmentation

By treatment type, the subcutaneous immunotherapy segment dominated the allergy immunotherapy market in 2024. Its capacity to have long-term impacts is one of its main benefits. Even after finishing therapy, many patients report a notable improvement in their symptoms, which may indicate a long-lasting alteration in the immunological response. Additionally, by lowering the frequency of medical visits brought on by allergic reactions and the need for symptomatic drugs, this type of therapy can enhance quality of life.

By treatment type, the sublingual immunotherapy segment is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. It has been demonstrated that sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT) improves the quality of life for both adults and children with seasonal allergic rhinitis by lowering symptoms and medication needs. Immunotherapy's unique capacity to alter the course of allergic illness sets it apart from other common anti-allergy medications. Evidence suggests a decrease in the start of new sensitizations, and long-term effects persist even when therapy is stopped.

By type, the tablets segment held the major allergy immunotherapy market share in 2024. After therapy is finished, allergy pills can result in reduced, negligible, or absent allergy symptoms that last for years. The safety profile of allergy pills is better.

By type, the drops segment is estimated to grow significantly during the predicted timeframe. One significant advantage of allergy drops is that they are tailored to each patient and cover a wider variety of airborne allergens. The doctor can create a combination that contains allergens like trees based on the patient's allergy test findings.

By allergy type, the allergy rhinitis segment dominated the allergy immunotherapy market in 2024. About 50 million Americans suffer from allergic rhinitis, which is brought on by exposure to specific airborne chemicals known as aeroallergens. Allergen immunotherapy may be helpful for patients who continue to have symptoms of allergic rhinitis even after making changes to their surroundings and taking their medicines as prescribed.

By allergy type, the allergy asthma segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. In America, asthma affects 7.7% of people. Adults make up 20.2 million of these approximately 24.9 million, while children make up 4.6 million. The CDC reports that uncontrolled asthma affects 44% of children and 60% of adults with active asthma.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the major share of the allergy immunotherapy market in 2024. One of the main departments of hospitals that handles the acquisition, distribution, testing, packing, compounding, dispensing, and storage of medications is the pharmacy.

By distribution channel, the online pharmacy segment is estimated to grow significantly during 2025-2034. Everything is made simple and convenient by the Internet. Nowadays, patients may get medications online, utilize prescriptions from licensed doctors, and have them delivered right to their door. They are quite popular, and more and more individuals are choosing to utilize them instead of going to the neighborhood drugstore.

Competitive Landscape

Alerje, Inc., ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Biomay AG, DBV Technologies, HollisterStier Allergy, Inimmune Corporation, Intrommune Therapeutics, Inc., LETI Pharma, Merck, Siolta Therapeutics, Stallergenes Greer, and Torii Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Allergy Immunotherapy Market

In July 2024 , A world-first program to develop tolerance to peanuts is now offering potentially life-changing therapy to babies with peanut allergies at hospitals around Australia. The collaboration between the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and Australia's National Allergy Centre of Excellence (NACE) marks the first time a statewide peanut oral immunotherapy program is being implemented into mainstream treatment anywhere in the globe.

, A world-first program to develop tolerance to peanuts is now offering potentially life-changing therapy to babies with peanut allergies at hospitals around Australia. The collaboration between the Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) and Australia's National Allergy Centre of Excellence (NACE) marks the first time a statewide peanut oral immunotherapy program is being implemented into mainstream treatment anywhere in the globe. In February 2023, Nectar, a cutting-edge platform for comprehensive allergy therapy, was unveiled by Nectar Life Sciences, a healthcare holding company with an allergy focus. The company's first offering from its allergy treatment program, Nectar Allergy Drops, is specialized, tried-and-true sublingual immunotherapy drops that target the root cause of allergies and provide long-lasting relief.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Treatment Type

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy

Sublingual Immunotherapy

By Type

Tablets

Drops

By Allergy Type

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Others



By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





