ProcessMaker Wins Multiple 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Awards

Durham, North Carolina, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processmaker, the leading AI-powered business process automation platform, has been named a winner in two categories for the 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Awards: Development & DevOps for Enterprise Businesses, and IT Management & Operations for the Mid-Market. This prestigious recognition in two categories highlights Processmaker’s commitment to driving business transformation through business process automation.

APPEALIE judges have recognized Processmaker for its unwavering focus on innovation. Through a combination of proactive support, expert guidance, and industry-leading AI-driven process automation, the Processmaker team has empowered organizations worldwide to optimize and scale their business processes with ease.

APPEALIE evaluates winners based on key criteria including Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), user experience, innovation, and customer feedback.

“We are honored to be recognized with the 2025 APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award,” said Alex George, CEO at Processmaker. “This award is a testament to our team’s dedication to helping customers achieve process excellence. Our goal is to ensure that every organization using ProcessMaker experiences meaningful transformation and efficiency gains.”

Over the past year, Processmaker’s team has been widely recognized for its role in driving business impact, receiving top industry accolades and outstanding feedback on G2, where customers have consistently rated the company’s platform and support as best-in-class.

About Processmaker

Processmaker is a leading AI-powered process automation platform that helps organizations optimize and scale their business operations. By combining workflow automation, AI-driven decision-making, and advanced analytics, Processmaker empowers businesses to streamline complex processes, improve efficiency, and enhance customer experiences.

Founded in 2000, Processmaker is headquartered in Durham, NC, with a global presence serving thousands of organizations across industries. For more information, visit www.processmaker.com.