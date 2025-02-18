Newsweek Elevates Advertising Industry Leader Danielle Varvaro to Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek CEO and owner Dev Pragad today announced the promotion of Danielle Varvaro to Chief Revenue Officer, deepening the company’s commitment to accelerating revenue growth and expanding its advertising capabilities. Reporting directly to Pragad, Varvaro will spearhead Newsweek’s sales strategy, leading innovation across sales channels, brand collaborations, and sponsored events.

"Danielle has been an invaluable leader at Newsweek, driving growth within our organization. Her deep expertise in media and publishing, coupled with her strategic vision, has been instrumental in expanding our advertising capabilities and strengthening our position in the industry,” Pragad said. “We recognize her extensive contributions with this well-deserved promotion and look forward to seeing her continue to propel Newsweek’s success.”

“I am honored to step into the role of Chief Revenue Officer at Newsweek and build upon the remarkable momentum we’ve achieved and continue to build. Newsweek’s legacy as a trusted, influential media brand – combined with its commitment to innovation and high-quality journalism – creates a powerful platform for advertisers and partners. Working alongside such a talented team has been an exciting journey as we’ve focused on driving growth across our diverse and dynamic revenue streams,” said Varvaro. “As we look to the future, I’m eager to deepen and expand our partnerships, develop cutting-edge advertising solutions, and further establish Newsweek as the premier destination for the brands seeking to work with a highly engaged and global audience.”

Varvaro joined Newsweek in March 2024 as Head of Advertising Sales. Under her leadership, she has played a pivotal role in expanding Newsweek’s advertising capabilities and footprint, securing major brand partnerships, and driving significant revenue growth.

With a proven track record of building high-performing sales teams and increasing multi-channel revenue, Varvaro has been at the forefront of Newsweek’s digital media transformation. Previously, Varvaro played a key role in driving ad revenue for the newly launched publication The Messenger. At Group Nine Media and Vice Media, she led global sales efforts to scale audience, premium video, and branded content solutions. During her tenure at Microsoft Advertising, Varvaro played a critical role in selling Microsoft’s advertising offerings to key enterprise clients, driving strategic partnerships, and delivering impactful results. Varvaro began her career at Sony Music where she gained valuable experience in both radio and artists and repertoire departments, laying the foundation for her multifaceted career in the media and advertising industries.

