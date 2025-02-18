Media Advisory - SEIU Local 2: Shelter workers to rally at the NS Labour Board to shine a light on unfair delays

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shelter workers employed by Adsum at the Bridge will be holding a community rally outside the Nova Scotia Labour Board Wednesday afternoon to shine a light on the unfair delays they have experienced in getting their union certified.

WHAT : Justice for Bridge Shelter Workers Rally – Count the Ballots!

WHEN : Wednesday February 19, 2025 @ 4 pm (TOMORROW!)

WHERE : Gather at the Wave, March to the NS Labour Board, 1601 Lower Water St, Halifax, NS B3J 3P6

In addition to worker-leaders from the Bridge, several community supporters are expected to speak, including workers from other companies and organizations who have also experienced frustrating delays for decisions from the Nova Scotia Labour Board. SEIU Local 2 represents a sizeable portion of the HRM shelter worker sector and union members from Welcome Housing, Out of the Cold, and Shelter Nova Scotia will also be attending.

PLUS: Performances by El Jones and Choir for Change.

BACKGROUND

Workers at the Bridge voted to join SEIU Local 2 last June, however, the ballot box has remained sealed at the Labour Board because the employer’s objections have unfairly held up the count. After a hearing in October 2024, workers expected an outcome by mid-January, but they are still waiting. The Bridge is the largest emergency-housing shelter in Atlantic Canada and employs approximately 120 people.

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.

