Business Travel Accident Insurance Market to Reach $26.1 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 23.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Business Travel Accident Insurance Market by Type (Single-Trip Travel Insurance, and Multi-Trip Travel Insurance), Application (Domestic, and International), and Distribution Channel (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "business travel accident insurance market" was valued at $3.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $26.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 23.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A119319

The business travel accident insurance market is expected to witness notable growth owing to rise in global business travel, rise in awareness of travel risks, and corporate emphasis on employee well-being. Moreover, advancements in technology and increase in corporate travel policies and compliance requirements are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with business travel accident insurance and lack of awareness and understanding limit the growth of the business travel accident insurance market.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $3.2 Billion Market Size in 2033 $26.1 Billion CAGR 23.3% Segments covered Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in global business travel Rise in awareness of travel risks Corporate emphasis on employee well-being Opportunities Advancements in technology Increase in corporate travel policies and compliance requirements Restraints High cost associated with business travel accident insurance Lack of awareness and understanding





Purchase This Comprehensive Report (PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3QlR0om

The multi-trip travel insurance segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By type, the multi-trip travel insurance segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than two-third of the business travel accident insurance market revenue, as globalization continues to foster international business, employees are increasingly traveling for work across multiple regions throughout the year. For frequent travelers, purchasing a separate travel insurance policy for each trip can be time-consuming and costly. Thus, multi-trip travel insurance offers all-in-one solution for travelers.

The domestic segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By application, the domestic segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than half of the business travel accident insurance market revenue, as businesses are focusing on expanding their regional presence and strengthening their operations within their home countries. As a result, employees are traveling domestically for meetings, conferences, site visits, and other business-related activities.

The insurance intermediaries’ segment accounted for the largest share in 2023

By distribution channel, the insurance intermediaries segment accounted for the largest share in 2023, contributing for more than one-third of the Business travel accident insurance market revenue, as insurance intermediaries have access to a broad spectrum of insurance providers and policies. They can compare offerings from multiple insurers to ensure businesses get the best coverage at competitive rates. This variety allows businesses to find policies that are specifically suited to their needs, whether for domestic or international business travel.

Get More Information Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A119319

Europe region to maintain its dominance by 2032

By region, Europe dominated the market in 2023, owing to increase in globalization of businesses, which has led to rise in corporate travel, emphasizing the need for comprehensive insurance coverage. Furthermore, increase in awareness of potential risks and the emphasis on corporate responsibility drives the growth of the market in Europe.

Leading Market Players: -

AXA SA

METLIFE SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS, LLC.

ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.

ZURICH AMERICAN INSURANCE COMPANY

CHUBB LIMITED

THE HARTFORD

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

STARR INTERNATIONAL COMPANY, INC.

VISITORSCOVERAGE INC.

TATA AIG GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the business travel accident insurance market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Business Travel Accident Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Type

Single-Trip Travel Insurance

Multi-Trip Travel Insurance

By Application

International

Domestic

By Distribution Channel

Insurance Intermediaries

Insurance Companies

Banks

Insurance Brokers

Insurance Aggregators

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Trending Reports in BFSI Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 scenario):

Business Travel Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Coverage Type, Distribution Channels and Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Senior Citizen Travel Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Insurance Cover, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032

Travel Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Age Group, by Insurance Cover, by End User, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Asia-Pacific, EMEA, and LATAM Travel Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Insurance Cover, Distribution Channel, End User, Age Group : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033

Student Travel Insurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type, by Coverage, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington,

New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

BFSI Articles

Banking Blog

BFSI Blog



