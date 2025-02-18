Global Garment Steamer Market is Projected to Reach USD 4,258.9 Million by 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global garment steamer market is expected to experience robust growth over the next decade, with its value increasing from USD 2,288.6 million in 2025 to USD 4,258.9 million by 2035. This rapid expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% between 2025 and 2035.

Garment steamer are increasingly becoming the go-to fabric care solution as consumers seek efficient, easy-to-use alternatives to traditional irons. These appliances, with their ability to remove wrinkles quickly and without the risk of scorching fabrics, are rapidly gaining popularity. They provide users with straightforward operation in various environments, whether at home, in retail stores, or on the go.

Discover key market opportunities – Request your sample report now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/report-sample#5245502d47422d37383833



Key Drivers of Growth in the Garment Steamer Market

Rising Demand for Efficient Fabric Care: Consumers are increasingly opting for garment steamers due to their fast heat-up time, portability, and ability to deliver wrinkle-free clothes without the hassle of traditional ironing methods. Urbanization and the growing trend of smaller living spaces further boost the adoption of compact steamers, making them ideal for apartments, hotel rooms, and even travel.

Consumers are increasingly opting for garment steamers due to their fast heat-up time, portability, and ability to deliver wrinkle-free clothes without the hassle of traditional ironing methods. Urbanization and the growing trend of smaller living spaces further boost the adoption of compact steamers, making them ideal for apartments, hotel rooms, and even travel. Technological Advancements: The garment steamer market share Analysis is benefiting from constant innovation, with features like adjustable steam settings, multi-fabric compatibility, and quick heating mechanisms becoming commonplace. These advancements cater to the growing consumer demand for easy-to-use, versatile appliances that streamline daily chores.

The garment steamer market share Analysis is benefiting from constant innovation, with features like adjustable steam settings, multi-fabric compatibility, and quick heating mechanisms becoming commonplace. These advancements cater to the growing consumer demand for easy-to-use, versatile appliances that streamline daily chores. Consumer Preference for Compact Solutions: As urban dwellers seek space-saving appliances, garment steamers have become popular due to their compact design. Handheld models, in particular, are favored by travelers and busy professionals, while upright steamers offer efficient and practical solutions for home use.



Regional Insights into the Garment Steamer Market

USA: The USA market is expected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR, driven by busy professionals and the increasing demand for quick, efficient garment care solutions.

The USA market is expected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR, driven by busy professionals and the increasing demand for quick, efficient garment care solutions. China: China leads the market with a projected USD 76.8 million by 2035, fueled by urbanization and rising disposable incomes.

China leads the market with a projected USD 76.8 million by 2035, fueled by urbanization and rising disposable incomes. India: India’s garment steamer market is set to grow at a 6.7% CAGR due to the increasing adoption of modern home appliances and affordable models through e-commerce.

India’s garment steamer market is set to grow at a 6.7% CAGR due to the increasing adoption of modern home appliances and affordable models through e-commerce. Germany: Germany’s market growth is driven by eco-conscious consumers seeking energy-efficient, durable garment steamers.

Germany’s market growth is driven by eco-conscious consumers seeking energy-efficient, durable garment steamers. Japan: By 2034, the garment steamer industry in Japan is predicted to reach USD 223.1 million

By 2034, the garment steamer industry in Japan is predicted to reach USD 223.1 million Korea: Demand for garment steamer in Korea is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.10% from 2024 to 2034

Demand for garment steamer in Korea is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 10.10% from 2024 to 2034 Western Europe: Sales of garment steamers in Western Europe are expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2034.



Key Takeaways from the Garment Steamer Market

Garment steamers are preferred over traditional irons for their fast heat-up time and ability to remove wrinkles without fabric damage. Compact and portable garment steamers are increasingly popular among urban dwellers and frequent travelers. Technological innovations such as adjustable steam settings and multi-fabric compatibility are boosting market growth. Shrinking living spaces due to urbanization are driving the demand for space-saving garment care solutions like steamers. Upright garment steamers are leading the market due to their powerful steam output and suitability for bulky garments. Hypermarkets and supermarkets remain the primary distribution channels, offering convenience and competitive pricing.

“Garment steamers are increasingly revered for their unparalleled convenience and capacity to effortlessly eliminate wrinkles without compromising fabric integrity. Their compact form, swift heating capabilities, and cutting-edge innovations heighten their allure, particularly among urbanites and frequent travelers in search of efficient, space-conserving alternatives,” - says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Prominent Drivers of the Garment Steamer Market

Increased Disposable Income: Growing disposable income in emerging markets is encouraging consumers to invest in more efficient, high-quality garment care solutions.

Growing disposable income in emerging markets is encouraging consumers to invest in more efficient, high-quality garment care solutions. Rising Travel and Hospitality Needs: Frequent travelers and the hospitality sector are fueling demand for portable, travel-friendly garment steamers for quick and easy clothing care.

Frequent travelers and the hospitality sector are fueling demand for portable, travel-friendly garment steamers for quick and easy clothing care. Environmental Concerns: The growing preference for energy-efficient, eco-friendly appliances is driving interest in garment steamers that use less power and water compared to traditional irons.

The growing preference for energy-efficient, eco-friendly appliances is driving interest in garment steamers that use less power and water compared to traditional irons. Changing Consumer Lifestyles: As more people opt for fast and efficient home appliances, garment steamers are becoming an essential tool in households, offices, and retail stores.

As more people opt for fast and efficient home appliances, garment steamers are becoming an essential tool in households, offices, and retail stores. Health and Hygiene Focus: Post-pandemic, consumers are increasingly using garment steamers for their sanitizing properties, as they help refresh clothes and reduce odors.



Discover new opportunities and gain transformative insights with our Consumer Electronics Industry Reports! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/consumer-electronics

Challenges Faced by Garment Steamer Market

High Initial Cost: The upfront cost of high-quality garment steamers can be a barrier for price-sensitive consumers, limiting their adoption in certain markets.

The upfront cost of high-quality garment steamers can be a barrier for price-sensitive consumers, limiting their adoption in certain markets. Limited Awareness in Emerging Markets: Despite growing popularity, garment steamers are still relatively unknown or underutilized in some developing regions, hindering widespread market penetration.

Despite growing popularity, garment steamers are still relatively unknown or underutilized in some developing regions, hindering widespread market penetration. Durability Concerns: Some consumers are hesitant about the long-term durability and reliability of garment steamers compared to traditional irons, especially with low-quality models.

Some consumers are hesitant about the long-term durability and reliability of garment steamers compared to traditional irons, especially with low-quality models. Competition from Traditional Irons: Despite their advantages, garment steamers face strong competition from established, widely used irons, which remain the preferred choice for many due to familiarity and lower cost.

Despite their advantages, garment steamers face strong competition from established, widely used irons, which remain the preferred choice for many due to familiarity and lower cost. Complexity of Features: Advanced features in high-end models, such as adjustable steam settings or multi-fabric compatibility, can be confusing or overwhelming for less tech-savvy users, potentially deterring adoption.



Competitive Landscape of the Garment Steamer Market

The garment steamer market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering a variety of models catering to different consumer needs. Competition is driven by innovation in design, technology, and pricing strategies. Companies focus on developing compact, energy-efficient, and user-friendly products, with features like rapid heat-up times and multi-fabric compatibility.

Additionally, there is increasing emphasis on portability, durability, and customer experience, as manufacturers aim to differentiate themselves in a growing market. The market sees a mix of premium and budget-friendly options, with both online and offline channels playing key roles in reaching diverse consumer segments.

Recent Development in the Garment Steamer Market

January 2025: SharkNinja Launches Ultra-Fast Garment Steamers SharkNinja unveiled a new range of garment steamers that heat up in under 30 seconds, offering consumers a faster and more efficient way to freshen up clothes. The latest models feature an easy-to-fill water tank, adjustable steam settings, and lightweight designs, making them ideal for both quick touch-ups and longer steaming sessions.

March 2024: Conair Corporation Expands Garment Steamer Lineup Conair Corporation introduced a new line of garment steamers with enhanced steam technology and quick heat-up capabilities, designed to cater to both home and travel use. These steamers feature improved ergonomic designs and are equipped with larger water tanks for extended usage, meeting the increasing consumer demand for efficient and portable garment care solutions.

Key Companies Profiled

Conair Corporation

Philips

SharkNinja

Operating LLC

Rowenta



Access the Full Report Garment Steamer Market Trends and Projections Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/garment-steamer-market

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Handheld/Portable Garment Steamer

Upright/Non-Portable Garment Steamer

By Sales Channel

Direct

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Multi-Brand Stores

Exclusive Stores

Independent Stores

Online Stores

Other Sales Channels



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Oceania



Have a Look at the Related Reports of the Consumer Product Domain:

The Laptop Accessories Market share is projected to reach USD 81,584 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2035.

The USA Mobile Phone Accessories Market size is expected to grow from USD 15,057.7 million in 2025 to USD 25,084.9 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.2%.

Sales of USA & Canada Portable Air Conditioner is projected to grow from USD 261.6 million in 2025 to USD 369.0 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 3.5%.

The Home Audio Equipment Market value is expected to grow from USD 32,014.0 million in 2025 to USD 94,230.5 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 11.4%.

The demand for Mobile Phone Accessories is projected to grow from USD 111,620.9 million in 2025 to USD 215,505.3 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 6.8%.

The Salon Chairs Market size is expected to grow from USD 11,003.2 million in 2025 to USD 18,617.6 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 5.4%.

Sales of Hyper-Personalized Fitness are expected to grow from USD 4,631.8 million in 2025 to USD 26,155.8 million by 2035, with a CAGR of 18.9%.

The 3D Mobile Theater Market value is projected to grow from USD 34,623.8 million in 2024 to USD 77,917.7 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.4%.

The Camera Accessories Market size is projected to grow from USD 3,481.1 million in 2024 to USD 13,107.8 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 14.2%.

Sales of Home Theatre System are projected to grow from USD 11,667.1 million in 2024 to USD 28,913.8 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 9.5%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube