Medical Packaging Market Size to Skyrocket USD 107.63 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The medical packaging market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.25%, from USD 62.37 billion in 2025 to USD 107.63 billion by 2034, over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

The growth of the medical packaging market is driven by the growing demand for pharmaceutical products. Stringent regulations regarding the safety of pharmaceutical products further contribute to market expansion.

Exploring the Growth Potential of the Market

The medical packaging market is an important segment of the healthcare industry, focusing on packaging pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, and other healthcare products. Medical packaging options include bottles, blister packs, sterilized wraps, bags, pouches, boxes, etc., which protect medical products while ensuring safety and effectiveness along with maintaining their sterile condition. Medical packaging shields pharmaceutical and biological products and medical devices against contamination, tampering, and degradation.

The market is witnessing rapid growth due to the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, especially in emerging countries. With the growing health and wellness awareness among the population, spending on healthcare is increasing, leading to high demand for pharmaceutical products.

This, in turn, boosts the need for robust packaging solutions. In addition, the adoption of over-the-counter (OTC) medicines and other healthcare products is increasing as a result of rising healthcare costs. As the adoption of healthcare products increases, so does the need for packaging to ensure that products reach end-users safely. Medical device packaging continues to experience robust growth because people are becoming more aware of infection control measures, boosting the demand for sterile packaging solutions.

Medical Packaging Market Trends:

Rise of Online Retail Pharmacies:

Due to the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet, online retail pharmacies are experiencing rapid increase in the volume of orders. This, in turn, boosts the demand for protective packaging that ensures safe and secure delivery of products while maintaining sterile conditions. These pharmacies often require tamper-proof and temperature control packages to withstand rigorous handling. Since online pharmacies offer special discounts and doorstep delivery, a large number of people prefer to order products from these pharmacies. As the volume of deliveries increases, the need for medical packaging also increases.

Technological Advancements:

Advancements in packaging technologies can enhance the quality of medical packaging. Innovations in packaging technologies, such as RFID tags, QR codes, and sensors, have enabled the development of smart packaging. This packaging enables real-time monitoring of packaged products, thereby reducing the likelihood of counterfeit medications and enhancing supply chain transparency. In addition, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies have the potential to revolutionize the market. Integrating AI and ML technologies in the manufacturing processes of medical packaging enhances production outputs by automating various tasks and reducing errors.

Sustainability Trend:

Due to the growing environmental concerns, there is a high demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Governments around the world have implemented stringent regulations regarding the disposal of healthcare waste. This, in turn, encourages healthcare and pharmaceutical industries to use sustainable materials in their operations.

In October 2024, the first ISCC PLUS-certified bio-based PVC compound was launched by TekniPlex Healthcare. offering a sustainable alternative for medical packaging. This compound is made using renewable energy, which reduces CO2 emissions by up to 90%, helping the healthcare industry create more sustainable packaging.



Customization in Medical Packaging:

There is a high demand for customized packaging. Some products, such as medical devices, surgical instruments, and temperature-sensitive medicines, require additional protection and cushioning to prevent damage during storage, handling, and shipping. Moreover, customized packaging solutions allow brands to differentiate their products in the market.

Rising Pharmaceuticals Production and Regulatory Compliance:

With the growing demand for healthcare services, the production of biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals has increased. These products require protective packaging solutions to maintain sterility, stability, and effectiveness. Moreover, regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have set standards to ensure the quality of pharmaceuticals. This, in turn, boosts the need for packaging solutions.

Insights from Key Regions

North America’s Leadership in the Medical Packaging Market

North America registered dominance in the market by holding the largest share in 2024. This is mainly due to its robust pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. With the significant rise in healthcare spending, the demand for pharmaceutical and healthcare products has increased, boosting the need for primary as well as secondary packaging solutions. The region boasts some of the leading pharmaceutical companies.

The U.S. and Canada are at the forefront of the North American medical packaging market. The rising instances of chronic diseases in these countries are boosting the demand for healthcare services, significantly contributing to market expansion. In addition, there is a high demand for home healthcare services, which further boosts the adoption of medical devices for home use. Market players are also making efforts to fulfill medical packaging demands in the region, supporting the regional market.

In November 2024, Nelipak Corporation announced the opening of its first North American flexible packaging production site in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. This new facility will produce high-quality flexible healthcare packaging.



Europe’s Role in the Medical Packaging Market

Europe is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years due to technological advances, regulatory standards regarding packaging, and changing patient requirements. The rising consumer interest in eco-friendly packaging materials that can be recycled and biodegradable further supports market growth. Demand for healthcare supplies rises due to the increased healthcare spending and rising prevalence of various diseases. Germany and the U.K. are leading the market due to the stringent regulations governing medical products. The availability of advanced manufacturing technologies further contributes to regional market expansion. In addition, regional market players are making efforts to expand the production capabilities of medical packaging to meet overall growing demand.

In May 2024, Coveris announced a plan to invest more than €8 million (US$ 8.62 million) to upgrade and expand its medical device production lines at its sites in Rohrdorf and Halle, Germany.



Medical Packaging Market Segmentation

By material, the polymer segment dominated the market in 2024 due to the increased demand for durable packaging. Polymer is a widely used material in medical packaging because it provides enhanced barriers that help maintain the products’ integrity. Moreover, its durability and resistance to light, air, and humidity make it suitable for producing a range of packaging products such as bottles, pouches, and containers.

the devices segment registered dominance in the market in 2024. Various medical devices, ranging from diagnostic tools to surgical instruments, necessitate high-quality packaging that can protect from damage during transportation. The packaging of these devices must be sterilized, offer long-term storage, and prolong the products’ shelf life. It additionally safeguards against any harmful external impact that may harm the devices. The rise in the adoption of medical devices for home use as well as hospital use contributed to segmental expansion. By packaging type, the bags and pouches segmented led the market in 2024. The increased adoption of bags and pouches due to their lightweight, versatility, and flexibility is a major factor bolstering segmental growth. These packaging are highly recommended for the sterilization of pharmaceuticals and healthcare instruments. Several pouches are created through sterilized methods like autoclaving, gamma radiation, or ethylene oxide. These packages can be tailored according to requirements.

the bags and pouches segmented led the market in 2024. The increased adoption of bags and pouches due to their lightweight, versatility, and flexibility is a major factor bolstering segmental growth. These packaging are highly recommended for the sterilization of pharmaceuticals and healthcare instruments. Several pouches are created through sterilized methods like autoclaving, gamma radiation, or ethylene oxide. These packages can be tailored according to requirements. By packing type, the primary packing segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2024. Primary medical packaging is crucial in maintaining the sterility and stability of pharmaceuticals like medicines and injectables. This packaging includes bottles, vials, blisters, and syringes. Primary packaging prevents product contamination by preventing direct contact with light and moisture.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent players competing in the medical packaging market are Amcor plc, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc., SCHOTT AG, Gerresheimer AG, SGD Pharma, S K Packaging, AptarGroup, Inc., NIPRO CORPORATION, Packaging People, Uflex Limited, Westrock Company, Berry Global, Die Plast Pvt. Ltd, DuPont, Becton, Dickinson and Company, CCL Industries, Nav Bharat Packaging Systems, Nelipak Healthcare, Santosh Enterprises, Sonoco Products Company, Wipak Group, and 3M Company. These players are making efforts to bring innovation to the market.

In October 2024, 2024 – DuPont announced the winners of its global awards program, the Tyvek Sustainable Healthcare Packaging Awards, during the virtual Medical Packaging Conference (MPC). The three winners are PAXXUS, Shawpak, and Flexform Inc. According to Kelly Reichert, global business director at DuPont Tyvek & Typar Roll Goods, these leaders received awards for embracing and driving sustainability throughout the packaging lifecycle.

Recent Developments in the Market

In October 2024, Klockner Pentaplast unveiled kpNext MDR1, an innovative film for medical device packaging that expands its kpNext line from pharmaceutical blister films into the medical device sector. This groundbreaking product is designed to meet the rising demand for sustainable packaging options in the healthcare industry.

Klockner Pentaplast unveiled kpNext MDR1, an innovative film for medical device packaging that expands its kpNext line from pharmaceutical blister films into the medical device sector. This groundbreaking product is designed to meet the rising demand for sustainable packaging options in the healthcare industry. In November 2023, Coveris, a manufacturer of medical packaging, launched a new recyclable, flexible thermoforming film called Formpeel P, designed for various medical packaging applications.

Coveris, a manufacturer of medical packaging, launched a new recyclable, flexible thermoforming film called Formpeel P, designed for various medical packaging applications. In November 2023, Amcor, a global leader in the development and production of sustainable packaging solutions, revealed the next generation of its medical laminate offerings. Amcor's latest innovation enables the development of entirely film-based packaging that is recyclable within the polyethylene waste stream.



Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Outlook

Polymer

Paper and paperboard

Nonwoven material



By Application

Equipment & tools

Devices

IVD

Implant

By Packaging Type

Bags and pouches

Trays

Boxes



By Packing Type

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



